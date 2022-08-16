ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Investment firm Tiger Global Management, which lost billions of dollars in this year's technology meltdown, slashed or completely exited most of its holdings in the second quarter, potentially cutting its exposure to a recent stock rally, according to a filing released Monday.

Among the companies in which Tiger reduced positions are online used-car seller Carvana (CVNA.N), cyber company Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD.O), software maker Snowflake (SNOW.N), payments company Nu Holdings , retailer JD.com (9618.HK), food delivery app Doordash (DASH.N), cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O).

It also dissolved its investments in Robinhood (HOOD.O) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) and Docusign Inc (DOCU.O), the filing showed.

Chase Coleman's hedge fund saw its flagship fund fall 50% in the first half of the year, as worries over the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy and surging inflation slammed many of the growth and technology stocks the firm held. It is unclear, however, what its strategy has been since then. The firm did not immediately comment on the matter.

Many of the shares it had sold have since rebounded in a rally that has seen the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gain 18.8% in the current quarter.

For instance, Carvana's shares more than doubled in price since the end of June, but Tiger sold its stake almost entirely. Shares of e-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd (SE.N) are up 35% in that time frame, while Snowflake has rebounded 23%. Tiger cut its positions in Sea and Snowflake by 39.4% and 68.9%, respectively.

In a letter to investors, the fund said it underestimated the impact of surging inflation but added it was making careful bets. read more

Quarterly filings known as 13-fs are one of the few ways that funds are required to disclose their long positions, but may not reflect current holdings. While the filings information is dated, they are closely watched for possible investment trends and potential future performance.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York, additional reporting by Sittrarasu S and Deepak Devalapur, in Bangalore Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Technology Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Tiger Global Management#Crowdstrike Holdings#Nu Holdings#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Bank of Cyprus rejects Lone Star's takeover proposal

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Lone Star said on Friday its cash proposal to buy Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (BOCH.CY) was rejected by the lender's board. Shares in the Cyprus-based firm, which are up about 11% so far this year, closed at around 1.14 euros on Thursday. Bank of Cyprus currently has a market cap of 524.3 million euros ($526.66 million), according to Refinitiv.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on Germany's Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping cooperative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country's main commercial routes.
ECONOMY
Reuters

OPEC chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story has been corrected to read to read 'again', not 'against' in paragraph four) Policymakers, lawmakers and insufficient oil and gas sector investments are to blame for high energy prices, not OPEC, the producer group's new Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

556K+
Followers
350K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy