Adams Administration Announces 'Project Open Arms,' Comprehensive Support Plan to Meet Educational Needs of Families Seeking Asylum

‘Project Open Arms’ Will Provide Wraparound Services for New Students Entering School System, Including Academic, Social-Emotional, and Language-Access Supports. Plan Includes Targeted Resources for Asylum-Seeking Families Currently Living in and out of City’s Shelter System. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Department...
Transcript: Mayor Eric Adams Announces Removal of Abandoned Outdoor Dining Sheds, Completing Initial Blitz Demolishing 24 Neglected Sheds

Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi, Operations: I'm Meera Joshi, deputy mayor for operations. And today we're here to talk about the Open Restaurant Program. We've proven as a city, throughout the pandemic, that we're nimble, and we're determined, and we like to eat. So we stood up and continued today, a robust program that allows people to socialize and patronize small business in pandemic conditions. A program that provides residents and tourists, al fresco immersion into the diversity that makes New York City the center of the world.
