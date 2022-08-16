ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen

By Maria Anderson ABC FOX Reporter
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqHaB_0hIVjIsk00

MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead.

Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006, he served as Missoula's mayor until his passing August 15, 2022.

He was also a Missoula kid, graduating from Hellgate High School and the University of Montana.

Before serving as mayor, Engen worked in print journalism. He started by writing his own weekly column for the Missoulian when he was still in high school.

Sherry Devlin was a reporter for the paper at that point. She later went on to serve as editor.

She said even then, it was evident how devoted he was to Missoula and everyone who lived here.

“He had so many hopes for his hometown and I know, he did clear until his very last days," Devlin said. "He did from the start as a high school kid. He was funny, irreverent back then, he always was. He loved everyone, and this town so much."

As mayor, Engen said his greatest accomplishment was securing Missoula's own water system.

He also focused on conserving open spaces, and improving Missoula's infrastructure and cultural identity through bridges, expanding the trail system and caring for popular destinations like Caras Park, the Missoula Public Library and Missoula's Art Museum.

Yet, he still found time to support nonprofits, serving as a volunteer auctioneer and finding furry companions at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

The mayor's friend and CEO of United Way of Missoula County Susan Hay Patrick shared her admiration for his commitment to Missoula, efforts to bring people together and especially his ability to make others laugh.

“Everybody’s going to talk about his humor, his self-deprecating humor, which was always delightful," Hay Patrick said. "He could find humor in many situations and I think that is a leadership quality. I think you get to bring people along when you can find humor in situations.”

She considered herself a better person for having him as her mayor and her friend. Missoula will miss him, she added.

The city is finalizing details for a public memorial service. Those details are expected to come available in the coming days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Hellgate High School#The University Of Montana#Missoulian#Art Museum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy