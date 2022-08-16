From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead.

Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006, he served as Missoula's mayor until his passing August 15, 2022.

He was also a Missoula kid, graduating from Hellgate High School and the University of Montana.

Before serving as mayor, Engen worked in print journalism. He started by writing his own weekly column for the Missoulian when he was still in high school.

Sherry Devlin was a reporter for the paper at that point. She later went on to serve as editor.

She said even then, it was evident how devoted he was to Missoula and everyone who lived here.

“He had so many hopes for his hometown and I know, he did clear until his very last days," Devlin said. "He did from the start as a high school kid. He was funny, irreverent back then, he always was. He loved everyone, and this town so much."

As mayor, Engen said his greatest accomplishment was securing Missoula's own water system.

He also focused on conserving open spaces, and improving Missoula's infrastructure and cultural identity through bridges, expanding the trail system and caring for popular destinations like Caras Park, the Missoula Public Library and Missoula's Art Museum.

Yet, he still found time to support nonprofits, serving as a volunteer auctioneer and finding furry companions at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

The mayor's friend and CEO of United Way of Missoula County Susan Hay Patrick shared her admiration for his commitment to Missoula, efforts to bring people together and especially his ability to make others laugh.

“Everybody’s going to talk about his humor, his self-deprecating humor, which was always delightful," Hay Patrick said. "He could find humor in many situations and I think that is a leadership quality. I think you get to bring people along when you can find humor in situations.”

She considered herself a better person for having him as her mayor and her friend. Missoula will miss him, she added.

The city is finalizing details for a public memorial service. Those details are expected to come available in the coming days.