Accidents

Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 16

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday's accident to 16, Armenia's emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

Seventeen people remain missing, it said in a statement, after blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 60 people. read more

Separately, the Armenpress news agency cited the government as saying it would declare a day of mourning after the rescue operation is over.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

