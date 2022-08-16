Read full article on original website
A Review of the Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE Lens
35mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most popular and versatile out there, suitable for a huge range of applications, from events coverage to portraits, astrophotography, and more. The Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 SE is quite an interesting alternative to many mainstream options, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
A Review of Sigma's 105mm f/1.4 Art Lens
Sigma's Art series of lenses features some of the most highly regarded options in the industry, offering impressive image quality at prices that often significantly undercut those of first-party options. The 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art is the longest focal length in the lineup with an f/1.4 maximum aperture, making it an intriguing option for portrait and wedding shooters. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Leica Creates the Biggest Ever Phone Camera Sensor
How big can sensors get on a phone's camera? Leica has done a collaboration with a rather surprising company to give you a glimpse of the future. I recently returned to Australia for the first time in three years, and due to the whirlwind nature of my visit and my desire to pack lightly, I decided against taking any of my considerable camera gear. It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately, it was the correct considering the circumstances and my itinerary. What that meant, however, was that I had to rely on my iPhone 11's camera to capture all those family reunion moments and my daughters' new experiences. When I look back at the photos I took over the two weeks, I certainly wish I'd had something a little better.
