Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 25 years, TMZ reports . Hetfield filed the documents in Colorado to divorce Francesca Hetfield, with whom he has three children, Cali, 20, Castor, 18 and Marcella, 16. The pair met in 1992 and got married in 1997. Hetfield, who has been sober since 2002, has credited Francesca with helping him through a number of issues including anger management. The rhythm guitarist - who has maintained total abstinence from alcohol since going sober in 2002 - also previously stated that Fran, 48, helped him to deal with his issues more constructively. Hetfield, who is worth more than $300 million, co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in the Los Angeles newspaper.

