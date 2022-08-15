Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Metallica Frontman ‘Files for Divorce’ From Wife of 25 Years
Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 25 years, TMZ reports . Hetfield filed the documents in Colorado to divorce Francesca Hetfield, with whom he has three children, Cali, 20, Castor, 18 and Marcella, 16. The pair met in 1992 and got married in 1997. Hetfield, who has been sober since 2002, has credited Francesca with helping him through a number of issues including anger management. The rhythm guitarist - who has maintained total abstinence from alcohol since going sober in 2002 - also previously stated that Fran, 48, helped him to deal with his issues more constructively. Hetfield, who is worth more than $300 million, co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in the Los Angeles newspaper.
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split As He Files For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage: Report
Alexis Bledel, 40, and her husband Vincent Kartheiser, 43, have split. The Mad Men actor filed for divorce after eight years of marriage on Aug. 10 at Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, Aug. 17. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment. alexis bledel.
Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Accused Of Slapping Estranged Husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch spent hours behind bars on Thursday after admitting to slapping her husband Patrick Carney during a fight, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer was booked at around 4:30 AM and released around 11:38 AM.Law enforcement sources said police were called out to Michelle and Patrick’s home around 2 AM for a potential domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to Michelle on the scene, and she admitted to having slapped her husband “one to two times” in the face. Patrick did not have any visible injuries on his body, according to the police report....
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce after she alleges he fathered a child with another woman
In her petition for divorce, which she filed on Monday, Crystal Renay Smith says she and R&B singer Ne-Yo separated in July.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
People
Ashley Judd Says She Met with Man Who Raped Her to Have a 'Restorative Justice Conversation'
Ashley Judd is opening up about meeting with her rapist in order to have a "restorative-justice conversation" years later. On Tuesday's episode of the Healing with David Kessler podcast, the 54-year-old actress said she was raped in 1999 and, years later, "tried to find" her rapist — who "surfaced very easily" during her search.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Vince Gill pays tribute to wife Amy Grant after she was injured in an accident
Vince Gill used a song he wrote for his wife, fellow singer, Amy Grant to show love for her after a bike accident left her with a concussion.
Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes
Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages
Ashley Judd revealed it has been a struggle to cope with the sudden loss of her mother, Naomi Judd, just days before Radar exclusively confirmed the late country icon made no mention of her daughters in her $25 million will."It was abrupt and painful and my world is upside-down," the Double Jeopardy actress, 54, said about Naomi's death by suicide during an emotional interview with grief expert David Kessler last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Kessler...
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage
Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
It's A Wrap: Hollywood Power Couple Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split, 'Mad Men' Actor Files For Divorce
Hollywood stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways, Radar can confirm. The Mad Men actor has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kartheiser, 43, was the one to submit the paperwork to the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. RadarOnline.com has learned that after his summons of notice was entered on the aforementioned date, an acknowledgment of service was processed the following day.The divorce is listed as uncontested at this time. A romance first blossomed between them when the actress landed a role in...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
‘Love Is Blind’s’ Iyanna & Jarrette Just Announced Their Divorce a Year After Getting Married on the Show
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline
A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Kevin Federline posts videos of Britney Spears allegedly arguing with their sons
Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos appearing to show the singer arguing with their two sons. K-Fed, who was married to the “Toxic” hitmaker from 2004 until 2007, shared three Instagram videos on Thursday which seemingly showed Spears scolding her sons, Sean and Jayden. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline wrote alongside the clips, saying their sons were 11 and 12 at the time the videos were taken. “This...
Gospel singer Marvin Sapp says he used to do cocaine and go on booze binges
Gospel star Marvin Sapp has revealed that — in spite of his life-long dedication to the church — he has a history with drugs and liquor. “After my mother and father got divorced I started smoking marijuana daily at the age of twelve,” the preacher and singer told Page Six. “I started drinking and popping pills at the age of sixteen and at eighteen I snorted my first line of cocaine.” The star said that he I went through some “major struggles” growing up, and “really rebelled” as a teen in Grand Rapids, Michigan. And he told us that the five pals he...
