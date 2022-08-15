Read full article on original website
Justice Delayed
Reformers concerned about how law enforcement agencies handle in-custody deaths might want to examine the work of the Monterey County Coroner’s Office. As an example of the wrong way to do things. Actually, and this is part of the problem, it’s not a freestanding coroner’s office. It’s a division...
The 2022 Young Voices Media Project
Nother summer, another adjustment to pandemic disruption. Our July 2022 Young Voices Media Project took place once more in hybrid form, as we met with our student journalists during the mornings and then turned them loose in the afternoons to pursue their writing projects. See their stories below. We threw...
Qualified and Ready for a Vote
Supporters of a tax measure to strengthen child care services in Monterey County needed more than 11,600 signatures to place it on the ballot — a feat that ordinarily would be difficult to achieve in a short amount of time. But this week, supporters of the county’s Safe, Affordable,...
Decolonize your head
| READ THE REPORT: Decolonizing Knowledge, Curriculum, Pedagogy. People talk about decolonizing everything these days, from health care to art to office spaces. (My version involves studying the benefits of decolonized diets, as taught by notable Indigenous chefs of the Americas.) And it makes sense: as more people of color...
