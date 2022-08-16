Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the worldKath LeeFlorida State
Stay at this Hotel to Help Collegiate Students Gain ScholarshipsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Winter Park, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Officials identify mom killed by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Central Florida mother killed by a lightning strike near an elementary school has been identified as the wife of an Orlando Sanford Airport police officer. The Airport Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon, expressing their condolences for fellow Officer Andrew Tedesco who...
Bay News 9
Child dies after house fire in Cocoa, officials say
COCOA, Fla. — A child died Friday night after a house fire that broke out in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Brevard County Firefighters were called to a home on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa where they were told a child may still be inside. Neighbors like...
Bay News 9
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
Bay News 9
Developer and city of Apopka at odds over affordable housing development
Heather Trammell lives in Apopka, and says the increased cost of food — and just about everything else — only stretches her fixed income even thinner. She says she’s on disability for an autoimmune disorder and mental health struggles. What You Need To Know. Earlier this year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Latinas en Marcha voting summit held in Orlando
With only a few more days until the primary election in Florida, a push for voter turnout continues to increase. Andrea Mercado is the Executive Director of Florida Rising. She is proud of the Latinas en Marcha's goal of getting out the vote. Organizers want to inspire women to make...
Bay News 9
U.S. Marine Corps veteran going for the gold in the 2022 Warrior Games
PALM BAY, Fla. — The 2022 Warrior Games are taking place this weekend in Central Florida at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, with opening ceremonies scheduled for tonight, and one veteran said he’s going for the gold. However, getting ready for the ride can sometimes be...
Bay News 9
Hours of daylight are dwindling as we near fall
You’ve probably noticed the mornings being a little darker longer, and the sun setting a bit earlier in the evening in recent weeks. We now approach that time of summer where the sun will set before 8 p.m. Orlando’s first sunset before 8 p.m. is Aug. 20. The first sunrise after 7 a.m. is also not too far away. This will happen on Aug. 27.
Bay News 9
Seminole County Public School Board Race drawing party lines in usually apolitical race
It does not matter if you are a registered Republican, Democrat, not affiliated with a party, or other. All registered voters can vote in the Seminole County School board elections. Three seats are up, with ten candidates in the running. What You Need To Know. Seminole County Public School races...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Mulberry High School Panthers celebrate new AstroTurf football field
MULBERRY, Fla. — The first high school football games kick off across Tampa Bay Friday night, and one team is getting a special visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mulberry Senior High School Panthers will celebrate the opening of a new AstroTurf field at its Phosphate Bowl. The...
Bay News 9
The Villages continues to attract candidates both liberal and conservative
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The Villages, a largely Republican retirement community in Central Florida, has become a hotspot for political campaigning over the years. The Villages continues to be active campaign stop for statewide and national candidates. The retirement community is overwhelmingly Republican. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried visited...
Comments / 0