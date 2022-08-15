Read full article on original website
Related
inlandvalleynews.com
Report Recommendation to Cal EDD: Focus Less on Fraud, More on Employees
A new report by California’s Legislative Analysist Office (LAO) offers recommendations for the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD) to improve their functionality and timeliness of their Unemployment Insurance (UI) Program. The UI program provides temporary wage replacement to unemployed workers to help alleviate their economic challenges and bolster the state economy during downturns.
Comments / 0