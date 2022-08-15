ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gorgenewscenter.com

Police embark on slow-speed chase as man flees in excavator

Oregon’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an interesting pursuit on Sunday as they attempted to arrest a man in an excavator. The man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, authorities said. Video shared on Twitter by authorities show officers...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy