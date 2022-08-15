Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gorgenewscenter.com
Police embark on slow-speed chase as man flees in excavator
Oregon’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an interesting pursuit on Sunday as they attempted to arrest a man in an excavator. The man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, authorities said. Video shared on Twitter by authorities show officers...
gorgenewscenter.com
Oregon Geographic Names Board to Consider Variety of Name-Change Proposals at Summer Meeting
Portland, OR — The Oregon Geographic Names Board (OGNB) will meet in Eugene this Saturday, August 20, to consider proposals to name or re-name geographic features in five Oregon counties. Included on the OGNB’s public agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word “Negro”...
Comments / 0