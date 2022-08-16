EARLY – What could be described as “a perfect storm,” in the words of Early third-year head coach Daniel Price, could be in play for the Longhorns in 2022. The Longhorns are coming off their best season in 15 years, posting a 9-3 record and earning their first postseason victory since 2007. Couple with that, 18 of 30 lettermen, including seven offensive and six defensive starters, are back from that squad. And the icing on the cake for Early is the drop in classification to Class 3A Division II as powerhouses Jim Ned and Brock are no longer in the district or postseason path.

EARLY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO