Brownwood tennis splits home matches with Graham, Wall
The Brownwood High tennis team posted a 1-1 record in their first two home matches of the season Saturday, defeating Graham by an 11-8 count before falling to Wall, 17-2. In the victory over Graham, the Lions set the tone by sweeping all three doubles matches, with victories belonging to the No. 1 team of Peter Le and River Prado (4-0, 4-1 over Joshua Gipson and John Upton), the No. 2 duo of Taevion Nickerson and Tyler Mitchell (4-1, 4-2 over Hayden Burrows and Scott Grimes), and the No. 3 tandem of Eric Smith and Wesley Goodrich (4-1, 4-2 over Denys Klymenko and Jayden Noyola).
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Brownwood Lions
The Brownwood Lions are entering their fifth season under head coach Sammy Burnett, and the move to District 2-4A Division I – coupled with the return of 24 of 37 lettermen and additions from an undefeated JV squad a year ago – has expectations as high as they’ve been in several seasons.
PHOTOS: HPU football scrimmages Mission Prep Tech
More than 40 images from the Yellow Jackets’ lone preseason scrimmage against another opponent Saturday morning at Gordon Wood Stadium. Howard Payne kicks off its regular season Sept. 3 at Texas Lutheran:
Lady Lions cross country places third in season debut at Jim Ned
TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened their cross country season with a third-place performance at the Jim Ned Warpath Invitational Saturday morning. The Lady Lions recorded 80 points which trailed only host and meet champion Jim Ned (46 points) and Ballinger (68 points). Leading the charge for the...
Bangs volleyball posts 1-3 mark at Hamilton tournament
HAMILTON – The Bangs Lady Dragons were victories in one of four matches at the Hamilton volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Lady Dragons lost matches to host Hamilton, Moody and Dublin and picked up a win over Bruceville-Eddy. No other information was available. “The girls played really hard...
Lions outscore Lampasas, 28-6, in live quarter of scrimmage action
LAMPASAS – “If we score 28 points a quarter, we’re going to be pretty successful.”. Those were the words of Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett following the Lions’ second and final scrimmage of the preseason Thursday night against the Lampasas Badgers. After an admittedly slow...
Early volleyball falls in straight sets at home to San Angelo Cornerstone
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 3-6 on the volleyball season after suffering a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 defeat at the hands of San Angelo Cornerstone Christian Saturday afternoon. The Lady Horns received six kills from Averey Horton, three from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin and one...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Early Longhorns
EARLY – What could be described as “a perfect storm,” in the words of Early third-year head coach Daniel Price, could be in play for the Longhorns in 2022. The Longhorns are coming off their best season in 15 years, posting a 9-3 record and earning their first postseason victory since 2007. Couple with that, 18 of 30 lettermen, including seven offensive and six defensive starters, are back from that squad. And the icing on the cake for Early is the drop in classification to Class 3A Division II as powerhouses Jim Ned and Brock are no longer in the district or postseason path.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Bangs Dragons
BANGS – Following a one-victory campaign in 2021, the Bangs Dragons are hoping a fresh start in Class 2A Division I translates to greater success and a return to the postseason. Head coach Kyle Maxfield is entering his fifth year at Bangs, and he has added new offensive and...
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
Bob Burleson
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Early Texas Winery Takes On New Name
The former Spirit of Texas Winery in Early Texas has recently renamed itself 'Skies Over Texas Winery.'. Beyond the name change which so carefully fits its prior shorthand acronym 'SOT' has changed little from its prior operations. The quality, reputation, hospitality, and amazing wines remain in tact.
Registration for 2023 Brown County Youth Fair Queen open through September 11
Registration is open for the 2023 Miss Brown County Fair Association contest, and the 2023 Queen can earn up to $8500 in scholarships PLUS additional money from membership sales. This contest is open to 9th to 12th graders who are active in FFA, 4H, and FCCLA. Those wishing to participate...
Brownwood ISD teachers awarded grants from Education Foundation
The Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) actively works to support and invest in the lives of Brownwood ISD’s teachers and students. They awarded BISD teachers with grant funding at Convocation on Tuesday, August 9th. BEF’s grants for the 2022-23 school year were made possible through generous donations from the community, as well as ongoing fundraising efforts. “The Foundation has the ability to help make positive impacts in the lives of our students and teachers that are measurable and life-changing,” said Eric Evans, the Brownwood Education Foundation Board Vice President. “We make the most impact out of the funds received.” From alternative seating, new supplies, innovative learning kits, and STEM initiatives, Brownwood’s teachers can use the Education Foundation’s funding to create rigorous and superior learning environments.
BISD Board of Trustees special meeting Aug. 25
A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Brownwood Independent School District will be held August 25, 2022, beginning at 12:30 PM at BISD Central Support Center, 2707 Southside Dr., Brownwood, TX 76801. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken...
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Clyde couple killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde couple ejected and killed in a motorcycle crash on I-20 in Abilene Friday night has been identified. Jason Gray, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the easbound lanes of the interstate around 7:00 p.m. His wife, Sheree, 38, was later pronounced dead at the […]
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour coming to Goldthwaite Aug. 29
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour is coming to Goldthwaite between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Stop by and meet Patrick at the Tegeler Chevrolet Buick dealership in Goldthwaite, located at 1260 US-84 West.
119 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 119 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 119 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 102 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 45 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
