ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers

We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local Olympian facing tough fight

When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gwinnett County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Snellville, GA
Society
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Snellville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia

The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend

Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwinnett Cty Peer#First Baptist Church#Mattel#La Times#African American#Breast Cancer#The Pink Party
discoveratlanta.com

Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta

Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets for Atlanta show

The legend herself is coming to Atlanta and now is your chance to win tickets to the show. Hologic Inc., the official presenting sponsor of Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, and a global leader in women’s health is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: 3 reasons why it’s important to exercise regularly

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. | Back to school, lack of time and record heat might cause most people to put exercise “on the shelf.”. Carl Woods, director of Wellness and Recreation at Georgia Gwinnett College, said it’s crucial to keep exercising. Woods cites three reasons why working out keeps your body working.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
blackchronicle.com

What Caused His Death?

Kevin Samuels, the 56-year-old YouTube guru, who graduated from Millwood High School before returning to live in Atlanta, appears to have had a cardiac event that led to his death, a police report said, and a prescription drug for hypertension was found in his system. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy