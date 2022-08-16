Read full article on original website
Stephen Johnson
5d ago
if you don't want to recite the pledge, step out of the room. The majority have no problem with reciting it. it's only a thin minority so leave the room. No one is forcing anyone to recite it but the minority is trying to force the majority and this is wrong.
Stitt questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it came to unions.
Cox: Most important part of Inflation Reduction Act wasn't in the bill
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act was nowhere to be found in the engrossed version. “That is permitting reform that was promised to Sen. (Joe) Manchin,” Cox said at his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah. “Now whether that promise will be fulfilled we don’t know but I’m certainly hopeful.”
Candidates for Illinois governor appeal to voters with 80 days before election
(The Center Square) – With about 80 days until Illinois' gubernatorial election, the major party candidates are laying out their plans for if they are elected. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this past week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election.
Judge says Utah's transgender law likely violates constitution
(The Center Square) - Transgender girls in Utah will have an opportunity to play sports after a district court judge issued a preliminary injunction that prohibits the law banning them from doing so from taking effect. Utah legislators passed House Bill 11 earlier this year that stopped transgender girls from...
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....
Ohio Integrity Act aims to strengthen leaders' integrity
(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation. Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act...
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot
(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
Proposed tax cut, declines in unemployment, gas prices highlight Missouri economics
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s economic landscape was shaped by two data points this week and an announcement on Monday about a tax cut. Missouri’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in July, subject to revision, is the lowest recorded rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Report details threat to future Illinois taxpayers posed by excessive borrowing
(The Center Square) – A report shows the state of Illinois has one of the largest debt liabilities in the country. The American Legislative Exchange Council, or ALEC, released its annual State Bonded Obligations publication, which highlights the risks posed to taxpayers by excessive borrowing. State governments borrow for...
Thousands joined Arizona's workforce last month.
(The Center Square) – Arizona's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady, remaining at 3.3% from June 2022 to July 2022. In that stretch, the state's seasonally adjusted labor force increased by 7,209 individuals (0.2%); plus, Arizona added 18,300 jobs in that span, according to a report from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
Washington state ranked No. 1 in the nation for ease of hiring
(The Center Square) – COVID-19 changed the labor market. In the uncertain post-pandemic economy, lots of businesses across the country are struggling to hire enough workers at a time dubbed the “great resignation.”. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in June there were about 10.7 million...
The top fundraisers in the Minnesota State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Illinois Democrats rally at fair, downplay party strife
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats pushed for their agenda while downplaying any idea of possible strife within the party at events surrounding Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. A brunch was held Wednesday at the Bank of Springfield Center as part of this year's events. Many Democratic...
As Colorado adds teachers with 99% of positions filled, debate on educator supply continues
(The Center Square) – As the number of teachers and students in Colorado climbs, lawmakers continue to address what they see as a shortage of educators in a state where more than 99% of teaching positions were filled last school year. A report from the Colorado Department of Education...
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
The top fundraisers among Wisconsin statewide elected offices
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
Washington Supreme Court nixes Tim Eyman’s cap and trade tax advisory lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman seemed poised for a win in his lawsuit against Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson for not including a tax advisory vote on cap and trade legislation set to go into effect next year that will generate nearly $4 billion. Two-and-a-half...
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
