Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network

Johnson City Press
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
Johnson City Press
BTES named a TVA EnergyRight Top Performer
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs. EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and...
Johnson City Press
Purchase of equipment for former Sullivan North High added to school board called meeting agenda
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting with an amended agenda involving the former Sullivan North High School 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. The...
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission votes to close jail; approves site for new dog park, bike track
Johnson City commissioners voted to close the city’s jail on Thursday, just hours after city staff recommended its closure during a work session due to rising costs, increased operating expenses and staffing shortages. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 20
Aug. 20, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel informed readers that “The first fair in East Tennessee is being held at Austin’s Springs and is pornounced (sic) a success.”. Readers also learned that “Horace Miller, of Johnson City, has received an appointment from...
Johnson City Press
Inspection: Flag officers tour Wise free clinic
WISE – An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents. Army Major General Joe Robinson and Rear Admiral Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for Southwest Virginia and surrounding area residents.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more then...
Johnson City Press
Federal help available for victims of Wise flash flood
WHITESBURG, KENTUCKY – While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses. James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can help...
Johnson City Press
Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Johnson City Press
Bert St 4
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton, Watauga elected leaders face no opposition in November election
ELIZABETHTON — With half of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission being replaced with the new term starting in September, there is a lot of potential for changes in the county government’s direction over the next four years. That won’t be the case for the two municipalities in Carter County.
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board, Elizabethton City School Board hold first meetings of the school year
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board held their first meetings of the new school year on Thursday. Both boards reported having good starts to the new academic year and increases in enrollment. Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the city school...
Johnson City Press
History from the Holston: Kingsport celebrates bicentennial
KINGSPORT — Prince wanted to party like it was 1999, but Kingsportians were ready to party like it was 1822 at Kingsport’s Bicentennial event on Saturday. Kingsport celebrated its 200th anniversary of the first Kingsport charter in 1822 with re-enactors, storytellers, craft demonstrations, a mock charter signing and more to offer a glimpse at life in 1822.
Johnson City Press
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to rank among the top programs in the nation, not just in football but in all 20 sports at the school. Moreover, White, who was serenaded Friday by Tennessee High School’s Slim Pickins...
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils' 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Humane Society to host horse seminar
SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Humane Society will host its second annual horse seminar next weekend, featuring fun activities, training seminars and live music. The event will feature equine training sessions performed by Michael Hepler and live music from local musician Corey Tester.
Johnson City Press
17 indicted by Wise County grand jury
WISE – A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments included 50 charges, including the following:
