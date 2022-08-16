Caesars, Las Vegas Strip Welcome a Huge Celebrity

While Frank Sinatra said the line "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere" about New York, the line also applies to his second home, Las Vegas.

Sin City has become a sort of celebrity proving ground. Yes, all the usual suspect celebrity chefs have multiple locations on the Las Vegas Strip -- Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, and pretty much anyone who has ever been on the Food Network has at least one, but usually more restaurants on the Strip -- but lots of other celebrities have a SIn City presence as well.

Bruno Mars, for example, not exactly a celebrity associated with anything other than music will soon open "The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars," inside Bellagio in a space currently occupied by Lily Bar & Lounge, In addition to the Silk Sonic singer, Jimmy Kimmel and Brad Garrett both have Las Vegas comedy clubs with the late-night host's having a prime location inside Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Linq Promenade (making it easy to access from a variety of the company's properties).

Caesars also has multiple bar/lounges owned by Lisa Vanderpump, a reality TV star including one at Paris Las Vegas. Now, the reality star is being joined at that Las Vegas property (where Ramsay has a steakhouse, Nobu Matsuhisa has an installation of his namesake restaurant, Flay has a burger shop, and Guy Savoy sells brioche) by another giant celebrity, opening her first restaurant in Las Vegas.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty/TS

Martha Stewart Comes to Paris Las Vegas

While Martha Stewart hasn't been known for restaurants, her lifestyle brand has leaned heavily on her prowess as a chef. Now, she's mixing her brand's lifestyle identity with her cooking ability in a new restaurant at Paris Las Vegas, The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

"The Bedford by Martha Stewart draws inspiration from her 1925 country farmhouse, including an accurate replica of her own brown faux-bois dining room. Martha's functional and practical lifestyle takes center stage in her thoughtfully appointed décor. Prepare to dine from a menu of Martha's signature recipes featuring some of her favorite fresh and locally-sourced dishes," Caesars shared on the Paris Las Vegas website.

While it's only open for dinner, Stewart's restaurant essentially sells elevated comfort food. appetizers include the familiar like crab cakes, oysters Rockefeller, and shrimp cocktail which all cost around $30 as well as a caviar-topped buckwheat crepe with a 1 oz. serving costing $99.

The menu also offers a selection of salads, and the option for a pasta course including pierogies and lemon risotto along with a few pasta choices.

Once you hit the main courses, Stewart offers selections including Salmon en Croûte with salmon mousse, tender vegetables and lemon beurre blanc, a Whole Roast Chicken stuffed with herbed breadcrumbs, carved tableside, a Square Hamburger (perhaps Stewart loves Wendy's), Couscous Royale topped with perfectly roasted lamb chop, lamb rissole, chicken thigh and harissa vegetables, and a 32 oz. Prime Bone-in Ribeye sliced tableside with a choice of Bordelaise or Béarnaise sauce.

It's definitely a high-end affair with prices in line with a typical Las Vegas steakhouse or perhaps a bit higher.

Snoop Dogg Helps Welcome Stewart to Las Vegas

Stewart has hosted television shows in recent years with her friend, albeit an unlikely one, Snoop Dogg. The rapper and marijuana enthusiast teaming up with the patrician and proper Stewart was originally an odd couple pairing, but the two have either become good friends or fake it very well.

The rapper was at the opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart to celebrate the new Las Vegas Strip restaurant. He was joined by Ellen Pompeo, another Stewart friend.

Stewart talked about her restaurant and its menu to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“These are the dishes I’ve perfected over the years,” Stewart said. “These are the dishes I make in my own home.”