Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. A short time later, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape

INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker

The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
DETROIT, MI
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Semi driver dies in crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after semi crash on I-70 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police confirm that a semi driver is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound at Shadeland Avenue. ISP says no other cars were involved in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. We will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

