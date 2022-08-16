Read full article on original website
3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. A short time later, […]
WTHR
IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. 922 North Delaware triple shooting. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner...
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
WIBC.com
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
wamwamfm.com
11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker
The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Anderson Police search for missing mother and infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants. She was also carrying a gray […]
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
Indiana man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her kids after claiming she owed him money
MARION COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two juvenile children because he believed she owed him money. According to a statement, on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:19 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone at a rest area off Interstate 65 saying they saw three people who had been kidnapped out of Lawrence, Indiana. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 26-year-old Bridgette Cesnik and her two children "being held against their will" by Jacob Gibson.
Fox 59
Semi driver dies in crash on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after semi crash on I-70 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police confirm that a semi driver is dead after a crash on I-70 westbound at Shadeland Avenue. ISP says no other cars were involved in the incident. This is an ongoing investigation. We will...
Cold Case Man Resurfaces 23 Years Later —Where Was Richard Hoagland?
After years of thorough searching without yielding anything, Richard Hoagland was declared a dead man, only to resurface 23 years later under a false identity. His reasons will leave one in awe and full of anger.
