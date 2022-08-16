ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who sold Myles Hickman drugs before deadly overdose pleads guilty to murder

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

MANKATO, Minn. – A 27-year-old man is pleading guilty to murder in connection to a fatal overdose from last year.

Jesse Barnhart , 31, died in Mankato on May 28, 2021. His autopsy showed heroin and fentanyl were in his system.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, who was arrested by agents last August and charged with third-degree murder, admitted to selling Barnhart the drugs during his plea hearing.

He will be sentenced sometime next month.

