Pocatello, ID

Sugar-Salem opens season with big win over Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After last season's 3A state championship loss, the Sugar-Salem Diggers couldn't wait for the 2022 season, and it showed on Friday with a 48-16 blowout victory over the Soda Springs Cardinals. The Diggers (1-0) are back on the road on Friday taking on the Filer...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Miller Announces Retirement Following 2022-23 School Year

Boise State scored a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and some percentage of Idaho State fans in the 10,000-plus crowd at Holt Arena headed toward the exits. Figuring that many of them had reached their car radios as the Bengals started driving after a trick-play kickoff...
POCATELLO, ID
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley

Courtesy photo and video SHELLEY - The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It's...
SHELLEY, ID
Apartment fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night around 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. On scene you could see a few windows were broken out on the bottom and top floors of the building. It's...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid's carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. All three members made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park. During...
POCATELLO, ID

