Minico takes down Thunder Ridge 40-21 in Michael Berger's first game as Titans Head Coach
RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) - Despite a 2nd half comeback, the Thunder Ridge Titans didn't have enough to stay with Minico Friday night, as the Spartans picked up a season-opening 40-21 win over the Titans. Minico held the lead for the entire game, taking an early 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter...
Sugar-Salem opens season with big win over Soda Springs
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - After last season's 3A state championship loss, the Sugar-Salem Diggers couldn't wait for the 2022 season, and it showed on Friday with a 48-16 blowout victory over the Soda Springs Cardinals. The Diggers (1-0) are back on the road on Friday taking on the Filer...
Miller Announces Retirement Following 2022-23 School Year
Boise State scored a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining, and some percentage of Idaho State fans in the 10,000-plus crowd at Holt Arena headed toward the exits. Figuring that many of them had reached their car radios as the Bengals started driving after a trick-play kickoff... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Multiple people survive vehicle fire on I-15 near Shelley
Courtesy photo and video SHELLEY - The driver and passengers of a pickup safely walked away from a vehicle fire on Interstate 15. The fire happened Friday at milepost 108 near Shelley at 9:39 p.m., according to Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police. It was a Ford F-350. It's...
Apartment fire in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night around 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. On scene you could see a few windows were broken out on the bottom and top floors of the building. It's...
Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 5:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms east of Blackfoot and Pocatello, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Moderate rain and wind gusts to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations...
Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid's carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. "We gave away $11,000...
Three Pocatello City Council members will resign
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello City Council members, Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray, have announced that they intend to resign from the council. All three members made the announcement during a press conference on Friday afternoon at Caldwell Park. During...
