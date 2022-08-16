Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
whdh.com
8-year-old seriously injured in Yarmouth after hit-and-run crash
YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yarmouth, according to police. Officials said 911 calls for the crash first came in around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, when witnesses told the department a vehicle had hit a child and did not stop.
whdh.com
Investigation in New Bedford underway after fatal sideswiping crash
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
whdh.com
‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham
WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Police: Arrest made following early morning shooting in Lawrence that injured two people
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two victims wounded Friday morning. Lawrence Police told 7NEWS Carmelo Baez, 44, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is now facing a number of charges, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery While Masked with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm without a License.
whdh.com
Brockton firefighters combat 2-alarm house fire
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Brockton spent Thursday night combatting a two-alarm house fire. According to a tweet from the fire department, the crews found the rear of the building heavily engulfed in flames upon arrival. There has not been any information related to potential injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
Two victims wounded after early morning shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence have been investigating a shooting Friday morning that left at least two people wounded. Officials said the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Manchester and May Street. According to Lawrence PD, the victims were treated at...
whdh.com
3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
whdh.com
Witnesses, officials describe Friday’s massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard took firefighters hours to put out Friday as witnesses watched flames tear through dozens of vehicles and boats. Witnesses described fast moving flames and explosions as the afternoon fire also destroyed six buildings. Video captured by Sky7 and witnesses showed...
whdh.com
Weymouth Fire Dept.: ‘Medical emergency’ caused 2 vehicles to crash into store
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials believe a “medical emergency” was the likely cause of an incident that forced two vehicles to crash through a Weymouth storefront Thursday. According to the Weymouth Fire Department, a driver going down Washington Street lost control of the vehicle due to the medical...
whdh.com
‘I just feel blessed that we’re OK’: Father, son survive home explosion in Hampstead, New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two residents and their dog are recovering after their home blew up Friday morning in New Hampshire. Firefighters in the town of Hampstead were called to a house on School Street after a large explosion was reported around 7 a.m. First responders soon discovered the house...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Just one station: A 16-year-old in the hospital after being hit by police cruiser
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Jesse Doyon, the 16-year-old Uxbridge High schooler, should be starting school in two weeks but will likely still be in the hospital after being struck by a Uxbridge Police cruiser. “The first time that he recognized me was today, and he just wanted me to get...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
whdh.com
Firefighters: Revere house up in flames
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
whdh.com
WATCH: Numerous boats, vehicles and buildings destroyed in massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames at the Mattapoisett Boat and Yacht Club Friday afternoon. Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on the scene off of Ned’s Point Road as a parking lot’s worth of boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire. Officials have said many of the buildings on the premise have burned to the ground, as well.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump
Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Comments / 0