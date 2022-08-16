ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

whdh.com

8-year-old seriously injured in Yarmouth after hit-and-run crash

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yarmouth, according to police. Officials said 911 calls for the crash first came in around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, when witnesses told the department a vehicle had hit a child and did not stop.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Investigation in New Bedford underway after fatal sideswiping crash

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Route 140 after a woman was killed by a passing truck that hit her vehicle Saturday morning. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Joy Swartzendruber, a 45-year-old from Assonet, was apparently outside of her car on Route 140 North sometime around 2:30 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Double fatal shooting’ under investigation in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating two shooting deaths in the town of Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The DA announced the investigation was underway Friday evening, with the twitter account of DA Timothy J. Cruz describing how Wareham Police had contacted State Police about the shooting around 5 p.m.
WAREHAM, MA
Abington, MA
Abington, MA
whdh.com

Police: Arrest made following early morning shooting in Lawrence that injured two people

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two victims wounded Friday morning. Lawrence Police told 7NEWS Carmelo Baez, 44, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is now facing a number of charges, including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery While Masked with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm without a License.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

Brockton firefighters combat 2-alarm house fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Brockton spent Thursday night combatting a two-alarm house fire. According to a tweet from the fire department, the crews found the rear of the building heavily engulfed in flames upon arrival. There has not been any information related to potential injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Two victims wounded after early morning shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lawrence have been investigating a shooting Friday morning that left at least two people wounded. Officials said the two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Manchester and May Street. According to Lawrence PD, the victims were treated at...
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Witnesses, officials describe Friday’s massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard took firefighters hours to put out Friday as witnesses watched flames tear through dozens of vehicles and boats. Witnesses described fast moving flames and explosions as the afternoon fire also destroyed six buildings. Video captured by Sky7 and witnesses showed...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
everettleader.com

Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody

The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters: Revere house up in flames

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Fire Department battled a fire that destroyed the back of a house Thursday. Officials said it is unclear if anyone was hurt. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
REVERE, MA
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Numerous boats, vehicles and buildings destroyed in massive fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames at the Mattapoisett Boat and Yacht Club Friday afternoon. Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on the scene off of Ned’s Point Road as a parking lot’s worth of boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire. Officials have said many of the buildings on the premise have burned to the ground, as well.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA

