ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

California to boost mental health support with transformative plan

NORTHSTATE Calif,- Governor Newsom seeks to tackle mental health challenges by providing funding to support California's efforts. The new plan, called California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, was unveiled Thursday at McLane High School in Fresno, aiming to increase mental health staff and resources statewide, complimenting schools and facilities with more options in helping ages 0-25 who experience mental health challenges.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

PG&E announces new remote grid systems expansion for rural communities

PASKENTA, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announces how they would be expanding their remote grid program to more rural areas with four new stand-alone power systems (SAPS or SPS). “PG&E has identified many locations where remote grids may be the most effective way of reducing wildfire...
PASKENTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy