selmasun.com
Perry County Commission orders storm shelters for Marion, Heiberger
The Perry County Commission has ordered two storms shelters to be installed in in Marion and Heiberger, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. The shelters will be constructed by Survive-A-Storm from Georgia. District Two in Marion is represented by Anthony Long and Heiberger is represented by Thomas Harrison.
Selma City Schools push for enrollment in Saints Virtual Academy
Even though the school year started already, Selma City Schools is actively working to get hundreds of students to come back to school after leaving during COVID. For parents who may still be concerned about COVID, the district is highlighting the opportunity for students to enroll in their Saints Virtual Academy, said Cynthia Milledge, community relations specialist.
Selma hopes to hook major fishing tourneys with upgraded marina
Selma is hoping a $322,000 infusion in the city marina will hook major fishing tournaments and boost tourism to take advantage of Dallas County’s best natural resource – the Alabama River. Selma landed a $200,000 Boating Infrastructure Grant and additional funds to rebuild the marina by the end...
Registration open for SHS Saints Virtual Academy
Registration is open for Selma City Schools' (SCS) Saints Virtual Academy for students in grades 6-12. Students in the regional area are also welcome to apply, SCS says. To register, see this link. For more information, call 334-349-5668 or 334-419-1299.
47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival takes place Aug. 27-28
The 47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival in Greene County will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will feature music, dance, food, crafts and children's activities. The Saturday event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Sunday event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meadowview Trojans fall in season opener under new head coach
The Meadowview Christian School Trojans opened the 2022 football season on the road under the direction of their new head football coach and athletic director Don White on Friday and fell 55-0. The Trojans are playing eight-man football this season. And White said of his team before Friday’s contest, ““From...
