Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria.

Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.

One victim had been shot multiple times, and the other was only shot once, according to police.

The victims ran through the apartment complex, and police found them near 61st and Peoria. They both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooter is still at large.

