golaurens.com
Road next to LMS renamed in honor of Bill Ramey
Bill Ramey, a longtime educator in Laurens, was honored on Thursday by having the name of the road next to Laurens Middle School renamed in his honor. Friends and family gathered as a portion of Lake Street was renamed “Bill Ramey Way”. Rep. Stewart Jones, Rep. Mark Willis,...
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
golaurens.com
LCWSC dedicates new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant
In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history. The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
WYFF4.com
Mayor of Duncan has died, officials say
DUNCAN, S.C. — The mayor of Duncan has died, according to town administrator Cameron Fant. Rog Rogers died Monday night, Fant said. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County Council rejects 3 dense housing projects along rural roads
Greenville County Council unanimously denied a trio of rezoning requests along busy rural roads as county leaders continue to engage in a tug of war against sprawl. Two of the requests rejected Aug. 16 covered the same property along Log Shoals Road in Simpsonville, while a third request included properties on either side of Griffin Mill Road in Piedmont.
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
golaurens.com
Benjamin Austin "Ben" Bootle - Clinton
Benjamin Austin “Ben” Bootle, age 66, of Clinton, SC, passed away, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County. He was born March 20, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia, and was a son of the late William Terrell Bootle and the late Edna Campbell Bootle. He was retired from Renfro and was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan.
visitoconeesc.com
Museum of the Cherokee in SC
There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
The Post and Courier
Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction
SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
FOX Carolina
1 arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed on Saturday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road just after 2 p.m. They said the suspect fled the scene in...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Groce Meadow Road
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When drivers brought Groce Meadow Road to our attention, it wasn’t just about the patches and potholes. They also had concerns about the bridge and conditions during winter snows. This road sits between Milford Church Road and Mountainview Road, in Greenville County. It runs...
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown rideshare program offers a lift, at lower-cost
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not Uber and it’s not Lyft, but there’s a new rideshare program in Greenville. It’s called Carolina RIDES+. The non-profit launched their pilot program in the Nicholtown neighborhood offering low-cost rides to people who need it most. “People that are...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on SC-49 near Eagle Road Saturday evening just after 8 p.m. They say a pedestrian was trying to cross the highway and was hit by a pickup...
golaurens.com
Linda Lee Finley - Clinton
Linda Lee Finley, age 82, widow of John Robert Finley, passed away, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County. She was born March 19, 1940 in Fulton County, Georgia, and was a daughter of the late Albert Lee and Hannah Gazaway Callahan. She is survived by her children,...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
Two Spartanburg County men sentenced to prison
Two Spartanburg County men were sentenced to prison Friday in unrelated cases. 37 year old, Darren Grissom of Mayo, was sentenced to 25 years for charges stemming from the shooting death of his father in July of last year.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
WCNC
Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
golaurens.com
Robert “Bob” Lewis Powell - Laurens
Robert “Bob” Lewis Powell, age 78, of Laurens, and husband of Delores Johnson Powell, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at PRISMA Healthcare Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late George W. Powell and Constance Manley Powell Griffin (Hoyt). Bob...
