Susan
5d ago
I just can't blame them. I know I would have done the same thing. A parent cannot help it. These are their children, their babies....
Reply(1)
2
One dead, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening, including Peoria, Sun City, Glendale, Anthem, Surprise, and El Mirage. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt...
Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
fox10phoenix.com
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
Phoenix mother will spend life in prison for killing two young daughters
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Valley mother was sentenced Friday for killing her two young daughters last year by giving them prescription drugs. Retta Cruse, 36, will spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
AZFamily
Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
TODAY.com
150 dogs rescued after being found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A homeless family was found living in the Arizona desert with about 150 animals, Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TODAY on Friday night in a press release. On Aug. 10, deputies received a call from the State Land Trust about a family living...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
L.A. Weekly
Enrique Macias and Cesar Mier Dead, Kimball Pardini Arrested after Rollover Crash on U.S. 60 [Mesa, AZ]
Two Men Killed in Speeding Accident near Sossaman Road. Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Sossaman Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding when they struck a pickup-truck. Upon impact, the pickup-truck rolled...
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
Car goes up in flames after hitting power pole in Mesa
A car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
1 Person Dead After Fatal Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
DPS reports state that a fatal collision took place on Thursday in Phoenix. The accident took place on Bell Road and 21st Avenue. The incident left one man dead and one woman in critical condition. The accident also closed down Bell Road throughout [..]
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
