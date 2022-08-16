ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Comments / 2

Susan
5d ago

I just can't blame them. I know I would have done the same thing. A parent cannot help it. These are their children, their babies....

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Police: Murder suspect killed Valley man over stolen bicycle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of murdering someone over a dispute involving a stolen bicycle, records show. Richard Archuleta, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly killing Gabriel Towne on Tuesday near 31st and Northern avenues. Court records show Towne was shot in his...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Mirage, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
El Mirage, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Prescott Valley Wendy#Afghan#Taliban#Visa
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
AZFamily

150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
SURPRISE, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy