ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Local
Hawaii Health
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Honolulu, HI
Health
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Volunteers#Domestic Animals#Island Hospital#Birds#Hwc#Hawaiian#Midway#Kure
KHON2

More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee

Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
HALAWA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy