Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
Wildlife officials relocate monk seal born at Kaimana Beach for its safety
HNN News Brief (Aug. 19, 2022) -- Make sure your Apple devices are up to date. The company warns operating systems are at risk. -- U.S. Transportation Department launches new tool to help consumer find resources when flights are canceled. -- McDonald's is transforming the iconic Big Mac with chicken.
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
DOCARE presence ends on Waikiki beach
Officials said Koalani is officially weaned off his mother rocky and since Kaimana Beach is very busy, authorities decided to find him a new, secluded home on Friday, Aug. 19.
How to make Genki balls, inspire keiki
"The kids, they're the ones that really get into the making of the balls, getting their hands dirty," said Maryann Kobayashi, Genki Ala Wai Project education coordinator.
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii
HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
More shelter space needed as domestic violence survivors flee
Domestic violence continues to be an issue in the community. According to Honolulu police, just this week, a man was arrested for pepper spraying and punching his wife in the face, a brother was arrested for allegedly hitting his elderly sister with a folding chair and several other arrests were made for the abuse of a family member in front of a child.
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
U.S. Army firefighters battle 120 acre wildfire at Oahu’s Makua Reservation; just 50% contained
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters continue to battle a wildfire burning at Makua Military Reservation, officials said Saturday. Fire crews responded to the fire Friday afternoon, near the south ridge of the reservation. As of 10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said the fire has charred nearly 120 acres. Approximately 50% of...
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
Kalihi businesses brace for disruptions as HART awards $500M utility relocation contract
His family was offered $7,500 from the Zuckerberg's in the weeks after his death. With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Oceanographers have a...
Navy reveals plan to restart Aiea-Halawa shaft after fuel spills
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year’s Red Hill tainted water disaster. After last year’s fuel spills, the Navy shut down its Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa shaft. Since then, the Navy...
