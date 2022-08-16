Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Softball: Buford sweeps, NHall splits, EHall rolls past Rabun
BUFORD — Buford swept a pair of games against Cambridge and Woodland on Saturday at the Buford Softball Complex. The Lady Wolves pushed their unbeaten record to 6-0 with a 5-4 win over Cambridge and a 12-0 rout of Woodland in four innings. In the opening game, Buford got...
Football: Warriors slog past North Hall in wet conditions
CLEVELAND, Ga. — The storylines were plenty in the annual renewal of the North Hall-White County border battle. Two new head coaches. A new offensive system for the Trojans in more than 20 years. It had been a decade since the home team had won back-to-back games in the series.
Football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Hall got their season off in a winning way, taking down West Hall in a low-scoring affair Friday night, 19-14. The Viking offense put up 281 yards of total offense, but the defense, a deficiency in recent years, held West Hall to just 285, forcing four turnovers along the way to secure the win.
Football: Dawson County scores 22 straight to beat Jackson County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Dawson County scored 22 straight points in the second half as the Tigers were victorious Friday night over Jackson County, 28-21. The Tigers scored on two passing touchdowns of 50 yards each from Davis Glass to Dom LeBlanc, a safety and a pick-six from Christian Webb to turn an eight-point deficit into a 28-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
Football: Flowery Branch holds on to beat Decatur, 39-38
DECATUR, Ga. — It took until the final minute of the contest, but Flowery Branch was able to start their season off unbeaten as they took a 39-38 win over Decatur Friday night on the road. The lead changed four times in the final 12:30 of the contest as...
Football: Gainesville opens with win over No. 6 Marist
ATLANTA — Marist rallied back, but Gainesville held on. In their first game under new head coach Josh Niblett, the Red Elephants overcame 84 yards in penalties to knock off sixth-ranked Marist, 34-23, on the road in the season opener Friday night. It's one game, but it's what we...
Football: No. 1 Buford ready for showdown against No. 1 Thompson, Ala.
BUFORD, Ga. — Buford head coach Bryant Appling said his team is "kind of in playoff mode right off the bat." Of course, he's talking about the massive showdown against three-time defending Alabama Class 7A state champion Thompson. "It's a big game because it's the first," Appling said. "But...
Paul Avery Pilgrim
Paul Avery Pilgrim, age 90, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Mr. Pilgrim was born on January 6, 1932, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Leonard and Anna Johnson Pilgrim. He was a retired engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation and a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hulsey Pilgrim; siblings, Ruth Dalton, Larry Pilgrim, Gladys Dean, and Enoch Pilgrim.
Johnny Broner
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Gwinnett County BOE approves school and district leaders
At its regularly scheduled meeting on August 18th, The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the appointment of the district's new Chief Equity Officer and new principals at Crews Middle School and Mountain View High School. Dr. Jared Lancer has been named Chief Equity Officer of the district. He currently...
Buford man has serious injuries after a hit and run
A Burford man has severe injuries after a hit and run on Hamilton Mill Rd and Hamilton Mill Ln intersection. The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS who hit a motorcycle on July 3, 2022, around 3:15 p.m. 28-year-old...
GSP: Missing Cleveland man found dead in overturned vehicle
A Cleveland missing man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in White County Friday morning. Jeffrey Robert McKenna, 50 of Cleveland, was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after last being seen on Sunday, Aug, 14, the Georgia State Patrol reports. Cleveland police and other local authorities had searched...
Lula renovates City Hall, adds technology for streaming
The Lula City Council returned its meetings to City Hall last week and expects to begin using new technological additions soon. Mayor Joe Thomas said he is pleased with how the space turned out. “The space itself has been remodeled and it’s got new carpet, new paint, new podium,” Thomas...
Atlanta Highway reopens after structure fire is extinguished
All lanes on 3526 Atlanta Highway have reopened after a structure fire had closed the highway between Osborn Road and Crest High Drive for several hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 7:12 a.m. and found a fully involved fire in a commercial building. Firefighters used a ladder truck to identify the best advantage point for aerial master stream operations.
Flowery Branch City Council cast first vote in favor of potential Gainesville Street housing complex
The Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday made the first vote in favor of a request to rezone 60.79 acres into a 335-home residential complex on 5183 Gainesville Street. Applicant Edge City Properties submitted a request to build a $126 million dollar property with 186 single-family homes and 149 townhomes.
Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
