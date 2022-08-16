Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

