MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will slowly move through the region over the weekend bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The low is currently centered near the Twin Cities. Ahead of the low, a few spotty showers will be moving through Wisconsin today. Highs today will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Since the rain will be scattered in nature, there will be plenty of dry time on Friday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO