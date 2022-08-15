ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

The Six River Lighting Complex Fire Jumps to 67 Percent Containment – Residents are Grateful

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire continues to progress, today reaching 67 percent. Firefighters have worked hard to secure those containment lines that protect communities. Their efforts have been successful, with zero residential structures burned.  “That’s a result of really good firefighting efforts from our folks, particularly on the […] The post The Six River Lighting Complex Fire Jumps to 67 Percent Containment – Residents are Grateful appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Therapy Dog visits Six Rivers Lightning Fire base camp

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Back at the National Forest Service base camp, the main camp for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, a therapy dog named Kerith makes her way around camp before crews head out for the day. She provides some much needed comfort and joy to the lives of those working on the front […] The post Therapy Dog visits Six Rivers Lightning Fire base camp appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire reaches over 19k acres

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire has grown to 19,272 acres, but due to better weather conditions over the weekend, the fire has reached 17% containment. “As we’ve been moving through each day, we’ve had northeast winds aloft that kept the ridge tops drier. But during the day, there was a […] The post Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire reaches over 19k acres appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Emergency Food Distribution Site Set up in Willow Creek

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- A free emergency food distribution site was organized today in Willow Creek to help those impacted by the wildfires.  Food for People in partnership with Dream Quest and Pay It Forward Humboldt have set up an emergency food distribution site in Willow Creek for those that have been affected or otherwise […] The post Emergency Food Distribution Site Set up in Willow Creek appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible  to protect their property from the dangerous […] The post Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Six Rivers Fire Evacuation Shelter Set Up in Willow Creek

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) Hundreds of residents remain evacuated in both Humboldt and Trinity counties due to the Six Rivers Fires. The evacuation warnings continue in the four main areas of Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer, and Trinity Village. A Red Cross overnight evacuation shelter has been set up at the Trinity Valley Elementary School, located […] The post Six Rivers Fire Evacuation Shelter Set Up in Willow Creek appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds Converted to Cal Fire Emergency Fire Camp

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- The Cal Fire emergency fire camp is almost completely set up at the Redwood Acres Fairground. The camp provides a number of resources to firefighters as they come off the line of duty. Starting just this last Tuesday, numerous facilities and resources have been brought in to the redwood acres fairground to […] The post Redwood Acres Fairgrounds Converted to Cal Fire Emergency Fire Camp appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 10,781 acres with 0% containment

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. (KIEM)- The wildfires in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex grew overnight, bringing the total acres burned up to 10,781 acres with zero containment.   “Yesterday afternoon, there was a window of opportunity for air attack. And so, air attack was able to get lots of buckets on the fire all over the […] The post The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 10,781 acres with 0% containment appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Residents in the Willow Creek area are under what emergency management officials tonight are calling a Wildfire Advisory. It comes after lightning strikes overnight here in Humboldt County — None of the fires are threatening structures at this point. But the Humboldt Office of Emergency services says the ‘Wildfire Advisory’ means residents […] The post Willow Creek Wildfire Advisory caused by lightning strikes appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Samoa Bridge Mural Project will be part of the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Caltrans along with the City of Eureka kicked off the Samoa bridge murals project. They will be part of the annual Eureka Street Art Festival. “This is our fifth year of the festival, and I just think it’s a great example of what citizens in our community can do when they have an […] The post Samoa Bridge Mural Project will be part of the 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
CAL FIRE BURN PERMITS SUSPENDED BY CAL FIRE AS OF TODAY

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Because of the growing fire risk Cal Fire suspended all burn permits in Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties.The agency cites an unusually early start to wildfire activity amidst an ongoing drought — and historically low rainfall and reservoir levels. Safe burning helps reduce hazardous wildland fuels and allows the burning […] The post CAL FIRE BURN PERMITS SUSPENDED BY CAL FIRE AS OF TODAY appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Yurok Tribal Court releases 3rd and Final report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

KLAMATH, Calif. (KIEM)- The Yurok Tribal Court today released its final report of a three-part examination of missing and murdered indigenous women. The release of that document taking place at the tribe’s headquarters in Klamath. The third and final report focuses on how tribal, state, and federal agencies can better respond to new and existing […] The post Yurok Tribal Court releases 3rd and Final report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KLAMATH, CA
Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- For some in our community struggling economically the need for food has never been greater. That was evidenced today by the long lines for Food For People’s latest free produce distribution. Hundreds lining up in their cars at Eureka’s Bayshore mall for the free outdoor distribution. It provided nutritious seasonal produce along […] The post Long lines at food Distribution at the BayShore mall by Food for People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
The Lost Coast Kennel Club Dog Show

FERNDALE, Calif.(KIEM) – The Lost Coast Kennel Club Dog Show will be taking place from July 22-25 in the Ferndale fairgrounds soccer field. Beginning at 8AM each day, and continuing till all the dogs have been judged, the show welcomes the public to enjoy the event.  There are three sections that dogs participating in the show […] The post The Lost Coast Kennel Club Dog Show appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FERNDALE, CA
