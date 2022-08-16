ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog tests positive for monkeypox in first suspected human-to-pet transmission

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Polus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i014s_0hIVW18R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013Co9_0hIVW18R00

(The Hill) – A medical journal has published evidence of the first suspected case of human-to-pet transmission of the monkeypox virus.

A dog living with two men in France who were infected with the virus began exhibiting symptoms 12 days after they did, according to The Lancet. The 4-year-old male Italian greyhound, which had no previous medical disorders, tested positive after showing symptoms including lesions and pustules on its abdomen.

Through DNA testing, researchers determined the viruses infecting the two men and the dogs were both monkeypox.

Since they became symptomatic, the two men had kept their dog away from other people and other pets, but had slept with the animal in their bed.

“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals,” the report reads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned against possible human-to-pet transmission in their monkeypox guidance.

“Infected animals can spread Monkeypox virus to people, and it is possible that people who are infected can spread Monkeypox virus to animals through close contact,” the guidance reads.

Those who are infected are advised to avoid activities with their pet including petting, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, sharing sleeping areas and sharing food.

While the full symptoms of monkeypox in pets are unknown, watch for “potential signs of illness including lethargy, lack of appetite, coughing, nasal secretions or crust, bloating, fever, and/or pimple- or blister-like skin rash,” the CDC warns.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets. Most people recover without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful and more severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.

Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency and American officials have classified their epidemic as a national emergency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after fatal crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Oklahoma in Beaver County. According to the release, a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, an 87-year-old man out of Forgan, Oklahoma, was westbound […]
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dna Test#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Italian
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Missing teen located

Update: August 21, 8 a.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing teen was located by Potter County Deputies. Officials stated that she is safe and has been returned to her home. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help in searching for a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 wanted in connection to Aug. 14 Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that two men are wanted in connection with an August shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Clovis Police Department was called to an apartment building at 1100 Sycamore on Aug. 14 on a report of a gunshot victim. Police […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NBC News’ Richard Engel’s 6-year-old son dies

(WCMH/NBC) — Henry, the 6-year-old son of NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, has died after a long battle with Rett Syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that does not have a treatment or cure. Engel made the announcement Thursday on social media. “Our beloved son Henry passed away,” read Engel’s tweet. “He had the softest […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
FRIONA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU professor pleads guilty to Lacey Act trafficking violations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University Biology professor has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to violating the Lacey Act by importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Richard Kazmaier initially pleaded not guilty in February on three charges, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy