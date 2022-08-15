ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ryan Garcia Supports Adrien Broner Backing Out Of Fight, Gervonta Davis Seemingly Disagrees

Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.
MiddleEasy

Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Mike Tyson Fight Rumors: “Its Too Late Now”

Evander Holyfield seems to have shut the door on a potential fight with Mike Tyson at this point in his life. Evander Holyfield Shuts Down Potential Mike Tyson Clash. There has been a lot of talk about a potential trilogy bout between Holyfield and Tyson in recent months. Especially since Tyson recently returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in which he looked phenomenal.
BoxingNews24.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October

By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Robert Garcia – The man Anthony Joshua turned to for his most dangerous fight

On Saturday there will be a new face in Anthony Joshua’s corner for his crucial rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office. After a humbling points reverse to the excellent Ukrainian in September, Joshua decided to make a change. He revamped his training team, leaving long-time coach Rob McCracken and brought in Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez as co-trainer.
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20

Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picking Canelo to trounce Golovkin

By Dan Ambrose: Callum Smith expects Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in a “one-sided” fight on September 17th, and he feels sad about that. Smith feels that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should have fought the trilogy match against Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) shortly after their rematch in 2018.
The Independent

Who has Anthony Joshua lost to? Record ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua’s bid to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles leads the Briton to Saudi Arabia this Saturday, where he will challenge the man who dethroned him last year, Oleksandr Usyk.If Joshua can avenge that defeat, he will become a three-time world heavyweight champion, but he faces a tough task as no fighter has beaten Usyk during the Ukrainian’s professional career.Here’s all you need to know ahead of the seismic rematch.When is it?Usyk vs Joshua 2 will take place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday 20 August.Ring walks for the main-event contest are...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Plans To Fight Till Age Of 40: Comeback Was Hard Decision

Even boxing superfan LL Cool J can call it a comeback. Deontay Wilder will return to the ring one year after suffering his second career loss to Tyson Fury when the former heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 15 headlining a FOX pay-per-view.
Boxing Insider

With Adrien Broner Out, Sergey Lipinets Steps In To Face Omar Figueroa Jr

With Adrien Broner having removed himself from Saturday’s scheduled bout with with Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets, who was scheduled to fight on the undercard, has been chosen to take Broner’s place. “Former world champ @unionsamurai,” Showtime Boxing tweeted, “steps in to battle @OmarFigueroaJr in a WBC 140-lb title eliminator this Saturday 8/20 on @ShowtimeBoxing after @AdrienBroner announces his withdrawal from the fight due to personal issues.” Although the news of Broner’s emotional challenges is both serious and somber, Lipinets is grateful for the opportunity to appear in the main event of this weekend’s Showtime-aired card.
defpen

Deontay Wilder Sets Return For October

Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring for the first time in a year. Premier Boxing Champions has announced that Wilder will share the ring with heavyweight contender Robert Helenius on October 15, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder heads into the...
BROOKLYN, NY

