ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Riley siblings, members of Stockbridge-based Flip City South, named to U.S. tumbling teams

Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team. Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

'We just did the right thing.' A group of high school football players rescued an injured woman trapped in her car after a wreck

A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck. Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday. The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry police looking for armed robbery suspect

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a man accused of robbing the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Road Aug. 7. The suspect entered the pizza shot at 10:59 p.m. threatening to shoot the cashier before fleeing on foot.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy