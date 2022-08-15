Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Riley siblings, members of Stockbridge-based Flip City South, named to U.S. tumbling teams
Two athletes from the Stockbridge-based Flip City South tumbling team have been selected to the U.S. World Age Group Power Tumbling Team. Noah Tyji Riley, 19, and his sister Brenda Nasiara Riley, 17, were selected to the prestigious team, which competes with some of the world’s best athletes in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. The Rileys will compete i the elite tumbling division.
Henry County Daily Herald
SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run, fundraiser for cancer research, to feature World Series trophy
Truist Park, home of the world-champion Atlanta Braves, will provide the venue for the fourth annual SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run, raising funds for blood cancer research while honoring respected sportscasting veteran Craig Sager, whose life was cut short by acute myeloid leukemia. The 3K run — which will also...
Henry County Daily Herald
Fake Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Atlanta DA from election probe
Eleven of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College have asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her probe into the Republican effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The group argued in a new court filing...
Henry County Daily Herald
'We just did the right thing.' A group of high school football players rescued an injured woman trapped in her car after a wreck
A group of high school football players in northern Georgia jumped out of their cars while on the way to school to help free an injured woman who was trapped after a wreck. Treyvon Adams, 16, was driving to school Friday morning with his teammates Antwion Carey, 16, Tyson Brown, 17, and Alto Moore, 16, when they saw the crash. The four are members of the Rome High School football team.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough Council approves names for one-way pairs
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council came to a decision for the renaming of its one-way pairs Monday. The City Council unanimously favored the previously proposed Hattie Barnes Street and Mary Childs Streets to rename sections of Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets in McDonough. The approved name changes are those of two midwives who have ties to Henry County.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend, August 19-21
From local art, to food, music and more, there are plenty of events going on in Henry County this weekend. Start planning your weekend now by checking out these 5 local events.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry police looking for armed robbery suspect
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are seeking the identity of a man accused of robbing the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Road Aug. 7. The suspect entered the pizza shot at 10:59 p.m. threatening to shoot the cashier before fleeing on foot.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks. In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
