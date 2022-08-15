ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
LEBANON, NH
UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital partner for new medical campus

The University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, Mass., and Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital and Medical Center will work together to open a new medical campus in Burlington, Mass Live reported Aug. 18. Both the medical school and the hospital have signed a nonbinding letter of intent for the...
BURLINGTON, MA

