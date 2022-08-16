ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation

Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15. In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Hospital#Medicine#Heart Failure#Rhythms#General Health#Medical Services#Heart Disease#The Medical Board#Memorial Hospital
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 276,430 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,508 deaths and 265,172 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 697,643 negative COVID-19 tests and 276,430 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police investigating motorcycle crash, man in critical condition

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that severely injured a man in northeast Bakersfield last Friday. Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Morning Drive regarding a single motorcycle crash. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest

A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
L.A. Weekly

Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]

55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday

A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy