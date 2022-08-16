Read full article on original website
Bakersfield doctor gets 7 years probation after death of plastic surgery patient
A Bakersfield doctor received seven years probation by Medical Board of California after a liposuction and tummy tuck patient died in 2016.
Medical Board places Bakersfield doctor on probation after patient’s death following liposuction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has been placed on probation for seven years by the state Medical Board after a patient who received liposuction and a tummy tuck in 2016 died the next day. During her probation, Dr. Sarwa Aldoori is barred from participating in any surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries, and can’t […]
beckersasc.com
Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation
Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15. In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted...
Tragic loss: Killing of Christine Medina comes weeks after her mother died of cancer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The daughter and the sister of Christine Medina — the woman who was shot and killed last week in central Bakersfield — tell 17 News Friday about the life that taken from them too soon. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, was shot and killed outside her home on 1st Street on Aug. […]
Kern Public Health reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,011 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 276,430 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,508 deaths and 265,172 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 697,643 negative COVID-19 tests and 276,430 positive tests, while […]
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
Bakersfield Now
Police investigating motorcycle crash, man in critical condition
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that severely injured a man in northeast Bakersfield last Friday. Just before 11 p.m. officers responded to the 4600 block of Morning Drive regarding a single motorcycle crash. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street. The officials stated that a woman pedestrian was declared dead at [..]
Man who died in Bakersfield apartment explosion identified
There are new developments concerning the explosion that happened at a local apartment complex in Downtown Bakersfield in June.
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Wendy Howard case confirmed for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys are ready for trial in the case of a Tehachapi woman who fatally shot her ex after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. Wendy Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home […]
L.A. Weekly
Vicki Arlene Doty Killed in Car Crash on White Lane [Bakersfield, CA]
55-Year-Old Victim Fatally Injured in Auto Collision near Fambrough Drive. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:50 p.m., near Fambrough Drive, just south of South High School. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located the severely injured woman at...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday
A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KCSO mourning death of K-9 Hannes
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after announcing the death of K-9 Hannes on Thursday after a shooting investigation in Lamont.
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days later, Bakersfield police […]
