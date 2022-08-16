2022 is pretty much a make-or-break year for Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost. But the lengths he's making his players go to in practice have some fans up in arms. Speaking to the media this week, Frost declared that new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola declared that he has the linemen throwing up 15-20 times per practice. Frost clarified that it's because they're working so hard, not because they're out of shape.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO