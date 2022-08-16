Top Block Racing, or TBR, has a new kit for the Aprilia Tuareg 660. The new crash guards require no modifications and are guaranteed for up to two years. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is a bike that just begs to be taken off-road, and it most definitely needs a set of crash bars for that added peace of mind. TBR has just the product for the model and it will definitely be able to stand up to the rigors of adventuring and save you money if you do have a bit of a tip-over.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO