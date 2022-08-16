Read full article on original website
This 1979 Moto Guzzi 1000 SP Gains Second Life As A Café Racer
Sometimes, there’s nothing more impressive than a motorcycle builder completely flip the script on a custom project. From Sportster scramblers to Honda Monkey choppers, challenging the status quo only puts the fabricator's true skills on display. Fuchs Workshop’s Massimo Rinchiuso knows as much, and his Moto Guzzi 1000 SP café racer showcases his artistic vision and master craftsmanship.
Get Some Protection From TBR For Your Aprilia Tuareg 660
Top Block Racing, or TBR, has a new kit for the Aprilia Tuareg 660. The new crash guards require no modifications and are guaranteed for up to two years. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is a bike that just begs to be taken off-road, and it most definitely needs a set of crash bars for that added peace of mind. TBR has just the product for the model and it will definitely be able to stand up to the rigors of adventuring and save you money if you do have a bit of a tip-over.
Watch How MotoGP Brakes Work In 2022
MotoGP’s official partner for all of its braking systems is Brembo, and the brand sheds a bit of light on the science and technology that comes together and stops the fastest motorcycles in the world. Andrea Pellegrini steps in front of the camera to explain the ins and outs of a GP braking system.
Would You Take The 2023 Can-Am Ryker Rally Off-Road?
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic sent outdoors enthusiasts literally running for the hills, manufacturers have done their darndest to capitalize on the space. For one, Ducati, of all brands, just came out with the rally-inspired 2022 DesertX. If that odd pairing isn’t enough, Triumph plans to increase its off-road presence with an enduro and motocross lineup. Even Can-Am plans to get in on the action with its new, off-road-ready 2023 Ryker Rally.
Watch A Pack Of KTM 890 Adventures Take On Single-Track Trails
Heavyweight adventure bikes are billed as go-anywhere, do-anything machines. They can tick off the miles on the motorway. They can tackle the trail. However, very few off-road riders would dare take their full-sized adventurers into the tight and technical terrain of single-track trails. Whether it's rock gardens or muddy conditions, single tracks give riders no other choice than to go over or through the obstacles.
Yamaha Showcases Legendary British Racers And Bikes At Donington Park
The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC), which was founded to honor and preserve the manufacturer's illustrious racing history, accomplished this at Donington Park on July 30 to July 31, 2022. At the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club events at Donington Park, a star-studded lineup of renowned British racers participated, including multiple Grand Prix Champion Phil Read, Chas Mortimer, Alan Carter, and Niall and Tarran Mackenzie, among others.
German motorcycle registration down 10% in July—BMW GS still no.1
Germany is reporting fewer motorcycle registrations in the month of July compared to last year, with some segments experiencing growth. However, one thing remains unchanged, the BMW R 1250 GS is still on top according to statistics that were gathered and interpreted by our German colleagues at Motorrad. What’s even...
Yamaha Refreshes 2023 WR450F And WR250F With New Graphics
Yamaha moves in measured steps. The Iwata factory typically focuses on updating one model before disseminating those changes to related platforms. Case in point, Team Blue overhauled the MT-09 in 2021 before issuing similar revisions to the 2022 XSR900 and MT-10. That approach isn’t limited to road-going models either.
Witness The Start: A 1979 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood Replica Build
Back to Classics is a channel on YouTube that covers vintage motorcycle rides and builds. Currently, the channel’s in the process of restoring a 1979 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood replica. The series is just starting, with only one episode uploaded for now. The Ducati 900s got their start back...
MotoGP Considering Implementing Saturday Sprint Races In 2023
MotoGP attendance figures have plummeted in 2022. While the French Grand Prix held up its end of the bargain, drawing in 225,000 visitors over the race weekend, schedule staples like Mugello (Italy) and Silverstone (Great Britain) struggled to sell tickets. Whether fans attribute that drop in interest to Rossi’s retirement or the current economic climate, one thing’s for sure, MotoGP needs a solution stat.
GASGAS And Tech 3 Announce MotoGP Factory Team Partnership In 2023
At the Austrian Grand Prix on August 19, 2022, GASGAS and Tech3 officially announced their new collaboration in MotoGP for 2023. Together, they will form GASGAS Factory Racing Team, and will field previous Tech3 and KTM rider Pol Espargaro as their first rider. A second rider will be announced in the coming months.
Ola Electric Caters To Budget-Focused Commuters With Base S1 Scooter
Just when we thought Ola Electric couldn’t outdo itself with its already incredibly affordable and capable S1 Pro electric scooter, the company has done just that by releasing an even more affordable version simply dubbed the S1. While the S1 was initially supposed to be released at the same time as the Pro, the company decided to streamline production to produce only the S1 Pro, with the launch of the S1 relegated to a later date.
Hop To Debut OXO Electric Motorcycle In India In September 2022
In the world of electric motorcycles, there’s no denying that Asia is a melting pot of innovation. New electric two and three wheelers of all sizes and capacities appear to pop up left and right from manufacturers in China, Japan, and India. When it comes to India, the industry is bustling with new entrants such as the Ultraviolette F77, the affordable Ola S1 Pro, and soon, a new electric motorcycle from Hop in the form of the OXO.
Check Out This Radical XSCI1 Futuristic Motorcycle Concept
Motorcycle design is something that has always eluded me. Growing up, I always loved to draw and imagine wild and crazy motorcycles I could only dream would come into existence. I’ve always been kind of the artistic type, and found myself pretty capable of expressing my imagination on a blank canvas. However, I never really pursued it for whatever reason.
Brad Binder Recorded A New Benchmark Lap At Kyalami
Brad Binder took some time during the mid-season break and heads home where he attempted to post the fastest lap record at the Kyalami race track in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider hails from South Africa, and Kyalami (roughly translated) means “my home” in Zulu....
