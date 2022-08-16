Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
You Could Take Home A Fossil From This Geologic Wonderland In Wisconsin
If you live around the Stateline area you've undoubtedly seen or heard of The Cave of the Mounds, A Geologic Wonder at some point in your life. I definitely remember seeing billboards for it as we drove through Wisconsin as a kid. I never knew what it was, I just knew it had kind of a funny name.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
IN THIS ARTICLE
700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels
Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
Great Lakes Now
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
Enjoy A River Float And A Baseball Game In The Same Day In Wisconsin
Summer may be winding down but it isn't over yet. As much as many are looking to Midwest's seemingly favorite season, autumn, summer needs to slow down just a tad. There are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy two of the best activities in the summer, floating and baseball. Thankfully,...
Where are the bugs this summer? Experts say fewer insects worldwide could create problems we can’t swat away
MADISON, Wis. — While monarch butterflies and bees have been making headlines, the world is losing more bugs of all kinds to habitat loss, invasive species, pesticide use, and more human causes. You may have noticed that, for example, if you’re slapping more mosquitos away lately. “I have...
New Illinois BBQ Joint Serves Turkey Legs Almost as Big as Your Head
When it comes to good eats, the bigger the better. How could you go wrong attempting to eat something as big as your head, right?. So here's the deal, last weekend I had the chance to dine out at a brand new restaurant in the Rockford area. Located in Byron,...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0