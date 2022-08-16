ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Stoughton, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Stoughton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Stoughton, WI
Government
State
Illinois State
Madison, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Dog Poop#Beaches#Pet Owner#Dog Services
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
LA CROSSE, WI
1440 WROK

20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

A Genius in Illinois Built a Tiny Sauna on Wheels

Have you ever wanted a sauna? What about one that's portable? One genius in Illinois had the vision to create his own sauna and it's on wheels. I found this neat personal relief wagon on Tiny House Listings. It was listed by a guy named Eugene and I could think of about a million uses for this thing. OK, so there's only one use, but it's a great one.
ILLINOIS STATE
Great Lakes Now

‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests

This article, first posted here, was republished with permission from Wisconsin Watch. Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Q985

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy