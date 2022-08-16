Read full article on original website
NEXT WEEKEND: FYT SUNDAY FUNDAY YOGA AT THE PERRY HOTEL
FYT Key West, the fitness and yoga studio on Stock Island’s MacDonald Avenue, will hold its Sunday Funday at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at The Perry Hotel & Marina. The yogis from FYT (which stands for Find Your Tribe) will lead students of all skill levels through a 40-minute funky, fun yoga flow, featuring live beats by DJ Sanaris on the event lawn at The Perry.
DIVE REPORT: EXPLORE THE REEFS, SANDBAR & NEST KEY BEFORE SUMMER WINDS DOWN
Well, we finally experienced some calm seas this past. It seems like forever since we had the trifecta with great visibility, no current and calm seas. But it’s here. Get out there and take advantage of it. Looks like the wind will cooperate for at least the next week.
SPORTS WRAP, AUG. 18: PREVIEWING THE FALL FOOTBALL SEASON
All three Monroe County high schools have been putting in the work this month in anticipation of the fall football season. Preseason competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18, with the regular season set to kick off the following week. Marathon and Coral Shores have opted to play as independent schools, enabling them to match up with schools of similar size and talent without traveling halfway up the state. The teams will face one another in October at Coral Shores. Key West has been reclassified as a 2S school, which denotes a suburban division, creating a challenge in scheduling. Miami Dade, Broward and Palm Beach schools are classified as metro schools, making any team within a five-hour drive of the Conchs’ home a non-district game. Despite changes in divisions, coaches and playstyle, one thing remains rock solid here in the Keys: We love our football teams!
3 KEY COLONY BEACH COUNCIL CANDIDATES VYING FOR 2 OPEN SEATS – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
The Key Colony Beach City Commission race will leave out just one candidate, as three have qualified to vie for the two open seats on the commission. Incumbent Secretary-Treasurer John DeNeale commissioner Beth Ramsay-Vickrey will seek re-election along with current code enforcement board member Freddie Foster. The four-year term carries an annual salary of $13,604.13 ($16,735 if any eventually become mayor). We asked each candidate four questions to answer in 100 words or less. Selected responses are below, along with full answers at keysweekly.com.
9 CANDIDATES QUALIFY FOR MARATHON CITY COUNCIL RACE
The end of the official qualifying period on Aug. 9 for the 2022 Marathon City Council race found a total of nine candidates ready to compete for four open council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between these candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. The answers are printed exactly as submitted by candidates, with responses limited to 100 words.
PLANNING DIRECTOR: ISLAMORADA’S LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS ‘CUMBERSOME’ & ‘COMPLICATED’
Cumbersome and complicated: Those were the words Planning Director Dan Gulizio provided to the Islamorada dais regarding the village’s current land development regulations. Gulizio, who’s been with the village for eight months, provided an in-depth presentation regarding Islamorada’s land use policy during an Aug. 15 special meeting inside Founders Park Community Center. Similar to his presentation in June on the building permit allocation system, Gulizio revisited demographic statistics in the state, county and village. He noted there are 1,102 people per square mile in the village, compared to 406 people per square mile in the state.
REFERENDUM ON THE PRIMARY BALLOT ASKS VOTERS TO APPROVE FUNDING FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY – 2022 DECISION GUIDE
On Aug. 23, the Monroe County School District will be issuing a referendum to the voters seeking authorization for the district to continue its reduced millage for capital projects, making a proportional amount available for operating expenses. While this referendum has historically been issued to residents as two separate votes, new legislation from the State of Florida requires that the District issue them together this year.
