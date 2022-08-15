Read full article on original website
Snohomish County approves purchase of two hotels for conversion into homeless shelters
Snohomish County Council members have given the final green light to purchase two hotels, the Days Inn in Everett and America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds, for conversion into housing for people who are homeless. The purchase will be made through the Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program, which...
Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest Service proposes charging fee at Whatcom County campground
Fees would also be charged at a trailhead and two boat launches in Skagit County under the proposal.
ncwlife.com
$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic
(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation
On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
KHQ Right Now
Wildfires in Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest grow to 943 acres, closures and evacuations issued
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The White River and Irving Peak fires, which sparked on Aug. 12 from lightning strikes, have grown to affect nearly 950 acres, prompting continued evacuation orders and closure of the area. The fires are only 1% contained. Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) provided updates on the...
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
nypressnews.com
Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high priority calls
The Seattle Police Department has 350 sworn officers eligible for retirement but cannot afford to lose more than 100 officers, according to the Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan. The department has roughly 875 deployable officers and requires 1,400 to be considered fully staffed. That deficit is reflected in median...
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
gigharbornow.org
Just 86 votes separated 2nd from 3rd in council primary
Paula Lonergan and Robyn Denson are the general election candidates for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat representing the Gig Harbor area. That is the result that was expected after the first batch of votes was counted on the night of the primary election, Aug. 3. The race for second place in the primary between Lonergan and Joshua Harris ended up being very close, however.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead
Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
My Clallam County
More surface repair work coming to Hwy 101, starting at Morse Creek
PORT ANGELES – The Department of transportation is about to start some repair work on Highway 101, but this time the work will be done at night to avoid some of the problems we saw earlier this summer along 101. Beginning Monday night, August 22, travelers should prepare for...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma Housing Authority Finalizes Purchase of North Highland Court Apartments
Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) has acquired the North Highland Court apartment complex. Located at 3015 North Highland Street, the 35-unit community becomes the third such THA-owned property in the north end. THA purchased the property using a combination of reserve funds and a loan from Banner Bank.
KUOW
How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?
Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
