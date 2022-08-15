Paula Lonergan and Robyn Denson are the general election candidates for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat representing the Gig Harbor area. That is the result that was expected after the first batch of votes was counted on the night of the primary election, Aug. 3. The race for second place in the primary between Lonergan and Joshua Harris ended up being very close, however.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO