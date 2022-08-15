ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

ncwlife.com

$49M Lynnwood bridge could improve I-5 traffic

(The Center Square) – The City of Lynnwood, Washington, received a $25 million grant to build a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over Interstate-5 to reduce traffic congestion. The estimated total cost of the Poplar Way Bridge Project is approximately $49 million with an anticipated opening date in late 2023...
LYNNWOOD, WA
wa.gov

Fecal Matters: Silverdale Waterfront Park (Kitsap County) and Larrabee State Park (Whatcom County) are open for water recreation

On August 17, 2022, the Kitsap Public Health District lifted the advisory at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Kitsap County. On this same date, The Whatcom County Health Department opened Larrabee State Park in Whatcom County. Water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. These parks are now open for water-contact recreation.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
gigharbornow.org

Just 86 votes separated 2nd from 3rd in council primary

Paula Lonergan and Robyn Denson are the general election candidates for the Pierce County Council District 7 seat representing the Gig Harbor area. That is the result that was expected after the first batch of votes was counted on the night of the primary election, Aug. 3. The race for second place in the primary between Lonergan and Joshua Harris ended up being very close, however.
GIG HARBOR, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead

Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma Housing Authority Finalizes Purchase of North Highland Court Apartments

Tacoma, WA – The Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) has acquired the North Highland Court apartment complex. Located at 3015 North Highland Street, the 35-unit community becomes the third such THA-owned property in the north end. THA purchased the property using a combination of reserve funds and a loan from Banner Bank.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

How many people voted in Washington's 2022 primary?

Voter turnout was different from county-to-county in Western Washington for the August primary. But one thing that King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties all had in common — they couldn't make it to 40% voter turnout. For the most part, voter turnout in 2022 was on par with the last...
KING COUNTY, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA

