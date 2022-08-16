ETHPoW, the token that will run on a potential Ethereum PoW fork, fell to an all-time low of US$50.36 on Thursday, down 64% from its Aug. 2 peak, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETHPoW token is currently only in IOU status – meaning that it is only a debt contract sold in advance and will only become an official token once the blockchain is enabled. The token was down 6.3% over the past 24 hours at US$52.46 at 01:40 p.m. Hong Kong time, signaling less interest from traders.

