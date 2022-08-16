Read full article on original website
Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide
Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its upcoming blockchain Merge. Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped over 10% in the past 24 hours. Fast...
Bitcoin, Ether fall in broad crypto pull back; memecoins reverse gains
Bitcoin and Ether continued their weekly slide, while all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell in Friday morning trading in Asia. The world’s number one cryptocurrency fell below US$23,000 for the first time in over a week. Investors remain tentative about macroeconomic trends – inflation and interest rates in the U.S. and a slowing economy in China.
Mining rig maker Canaan shares nudge up, profit expanded in Q2
Shares of cryptocurrency mining rig maker Canaan traded up 0.77% in U.S. trading on Thursday after the company said net income expanded in the second quarter from a year earlier despite the fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns in China and challenging market conditions. Fast facts. The Beijing-based mining machine maker booked...
ETHPoW token price drops to all-time-low on Thursday
ETHPoW, the token that will run on a potential Ethereum PoW fork, fell to an all-time low of US$50.36 on Thursday, down 64% from its Aug. 2 peak, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETHPoW token is currently only in IOU status – meaning that it is only a debt contract sold in advance and will only become an official token once the blockchain is enabled. The token was down 6.3% over the past 24 hours at US$52.46 at 01:40 p.m. Hong Kong time, signaling less interest from traders.
Crypto exchange Gemini launches MATIC, ETH, SOL and DOT staking
The New York-based crypto exchange said its staking service will allow customers to stake their cryptocurrencies and receive rewards within their Gemini account. See related article: Gemini sued over US$36 mln Bitcoin and Ethereum hack. Fast facts. Gemini Staking will be available for users across the U.S. (excluding New York),...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height 749,952, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its...
Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?
Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
What’s in a name? Ethereum domain name creation doubles in four months
With all the excitement surrounding the Ethereum merge scheduled for next month, the number of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses created have surpassed the 2 million mark, according to a Twitter post by ENS Domains. Fast facts. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world.
South Korea to block access to 16 unregistered crypto companies
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has requested investigative authorities to block 16 unregistered foreign-based Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) that reportedly targeted domestic consumers by offering services in Korean. Fast facts. According to a press release, these unregistered VASPs are KuCoin, MEXC, Phemex, XT.com, Bitrue, ZB.com, Bitglobal, CoinW, CoinEX,...
