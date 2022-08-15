Read full article on original website
Related
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
bigislandvideonews.com
DOH Retesting Water At Keaukaha Beach After High Bacteria Count
HILO, Hawaiʻi - There is no known source of fecal contamination, and health officials have collected another sample and is retesting the site. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued a High Bacteria Count Notification for the waters near Keaukaha Beach Park, or 4 Miles, in Keaukaha. However, officials are uncertain about the sample, since there is no known source of fecal contamination.
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
Mysterious wildcat sighting reported in Hawaii
A report of a large wildcat has some Hawaii Island residents on edge. What appears to be something the size of a large dog was reported by a Big Island man on the rural slopes of Mt. Hualalai above Kailua-Kona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigislandnow.com
Motorcyclist Transported to HMC Following Collision in Downtown Hilo
A motorcyclist was transported to Hilo Medical Center after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Hilo on Monday afternoon. According to Hawai‘i police, the vehicle made a left-hand turn into the parking lot off Kīlauea Avenue when the crash occurred. Big Island Now reader RJ Mercado witnessed the incident and told BIN the motorcyclist was traveling north. HPD spokesperson Denise Laitinen told Big Island Now there was no mention of the seriousness of the injuries.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park
KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilo couple charged with conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth
The County of Hawaii Prosecutor's Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unsealed documents in Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsealed documents in the decades old Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence, but a Seattle-based nonprofit justice group isn’t giving up looking. The Hawaii Innocence Project says the mainland organization is interfering with its efforts to exonerate one of the defendants. In 1991,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Couple Faces Theft Charges in Connection to Stolen Vehicle and Service Dog
Two Hilo residents face felony charges in connection with the reported theft of a Honda CR-V and service dog from the Prince Kuhio Plaza parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 13. Twenty-year-old Ku‘uhauoliakaleinani Giminiz-Brzezowski was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and first-degree theft. Giminiz-Brzezowski remains in custody in lieu of $9,000 bail.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
Teen ejected from vehicle, dies in Big Island accident
Big Island police said a 15-year-old boy died after a three-vehicle collision on Monday on Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo.
Comments / 0