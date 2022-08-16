Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
City Of Bangor Tries Out “Right Turn Only” On Union And 15th Streets
One month ago, the City of Bangor released a statement letting folks know that the traffic pattern in the area of Union and 15th Street would be changing temporarily. The plan was to restrict motorists traveling along that stretch of road for a month or so, limiting them to making a right turn only.
Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?
The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
An Earthquake Everyday for 7 Days is 7 Times More Than Usual
Stunning fact: Maine has had 7 earthquakes in the past week. And only 49 in the entire 52 weeks prior to the last 7 days. Shocking, isnt’ it? The info from the website earth quake track dot com. When you ask why, the official answer says it all. If...
Near Miss – Cop in Augusta is Almost Hit by Falling Airplane Part
A member of the Capitol Police in Augusta just missed being hit by a piece of debris that fell from a passing airplane. Being a member of the Capitol Police is a potentially dangerous job. Any number of things could happen to a police officer guarding the Capitol in Augusta, but I'm pretty sure just missing being hit by a piece of a passing airplane would never make the list. Until last Friday. That's when Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue was walking outside the entrance to the Capitol building at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon and was nearly hit by falling debris.
2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified
Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week
When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
Belfast Theatre Open For Over 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
1 Man Is Dead After an Explosion and Fire at a Stonington Home
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire and explosion that claimed the life of a Stonington man. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the initial call came in just before 9:00 Sunday morning, of a fire at a Stonington residence that was reported to have started with a loud explosion. Crews responded to the house at 160 Fifield Road and called in the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate. One person was found in the fire and the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
Local CBS Affiliate To Add Extra Hour Of News To Their Station
For years, WABI TV5 has offered the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in their 4 PM programming slot. Ellen hit the airwaves in the fall of 2003. This past May, Ellen celebrated the airing of her final show. While WABI has been filling that slot with reruns and "Best Of" episodes of "Ellen", that will all change at the end of this month.
Yoshi In Brewer Will Be Under New Management This Fall
A few changes are coming to a popular Brewer restaurant!. One of the great things about working here in Brewer, is all the fantastic places to grab a bite right near our studios, so it came as a great relief to hear that one of my favorites will still be around on those days when I want to grab some take out to bring home.
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
