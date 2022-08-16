ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say

KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute

KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Puyallup, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
q13fox.com

Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
LAKEWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Home Park#Apartment Complex#Linus Realestate#Meridian Mobile Estates
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say

SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
BURIEN, WA
kitsapdailynews.com

Married couple found dead at Olalla home

A married couple was found dead at their home in Olalla Aug. 18 and Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the deaths as murders. The victims were identified as 51-year-old Steven P. Shulz and 51-year-old Mina Shulz, a KCSO news release says. The bodies were turned over to the county coroner’s office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.
OLALLA, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy