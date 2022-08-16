Read full article on original website
Multiple fire crews respond to Parkland house fire
PARKLAND, Wash. — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Parkland on Saturday morning. The road in front of the house located near 120th Street East was blocked while crews responded to the scene. The roof of the house is damaged and its windows are blown out.
Dispute between 2 men leads to deadly shooting, police say
KENT, Wash. — A 71-year-old Kent man was arrested Friday night for allegedly shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex. Kent officers were called after 6:30 p.m. to the 24600 block of Russell Road after residents of the Riverwood Apartments called 911 for a dispute between two men in the parking lot.
Kent Police: 71-year-old accused of shooting, killing man during dispute
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are investigating after they say a 71-year-old man shot and killed a man in his apartment complex. Police were called to the parking lot of the Riverwood Apartments on Russell Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, for reports of a shooting. Multiple apartment residents...
Detectives identify man accused of brutally murdering Olalla couple inside their home
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have identified a suspect accused of violently murdering two people inside their Olalla home Thursday night, and they believe he is hiding somewhere in Pierce County. On Aug. 19, a woman visited her parents' house on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to check...
Olalla double homicide suspect identified, should be considered 'armed and dangerous'
OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property Thursday evening. 40-year-old Shaun Rose is wanted by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and should be considered armed and dangerous. Rose is believed to be in the Tacoma and Pierce County area.
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Business evacuated, kid's camp shelters in place due to Lakewood hazmat situation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating a dangerous chemical reaction at a Lakewood gun manufacturing plant in Lakewood. West Pierce firefighters responded to Aero Precision, located near 100th St and 47th Ave. around 3 p.m. Officials say an employee was disposing of aluminum in mineral oil. Investigators say the employee was disposing of the chemicals correctly, however a reaction inside the steel drum created pressurization.
Light rail service reduced for 2 weeks due to Columbia City station construction
SEATTLE - Starting Friday and for the next two weeks, travelers planning to take the Link light rail should prepare for reduced train frequencies as Sound Transit crews begin the second phase of construction work at the Columbia City station. The work is planned for Aug. 19 through Sept. 1.
Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake
Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
Collision Involving Three Vehicles Claims Life of One on Rural Pierce County Highway
A crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in rural Pierce County between Clear Lake and McKenna has left one person dead. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred after 8 p.m. on state Route 702 near Eighth Avenue Court East. Two vehicles, a Ford F250...
Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say
SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Everett
When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
Deputies investigate after a man was shot in the leg in Burien
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the leg near Dottie Harper Park in Burien early Friday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 12:45 a.m., someone called 911 saying they saw a man walking near the corner of SW 148th St. and 4th Ave. SW with a bloody leg.
Married couple found dead at Olalla home
A married couple was found dead at their home in Olalla Aug. 18 and Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the deaths as murders. The victims were identified as 51-year-old Steven P. Shulz and 51-year-old Mina Shulz, a KCSO news release says. The bodies were turned over to the county coroner’s office, which will determine the cause and manner of death.
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
Sgt. Scaniffe returns to duty after being shot by a suspect
A Pierce County SWAT team member is back on the job after he was shot on the job. His partner Dom Calata was shot and killed in the same incident.
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
