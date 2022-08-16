ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs. Police arrested 47-year old Bernard Moore on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Moore has been under investigation for homicide since October of last year. During his first court appearance today, the prosecutor asked Judge Romona Gonzalez to hold Moore on $75,000 dollars...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – According to the La Crosse Police Department, there’s an increase in reports of break-ins. The department says windows on cars and homes are being broken into. Police are encouraging anyone with video of these incidents to contact the department. You can call the La Crosse Police Department’s non-emergency number at (608) 782-7575. You can also submit...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries

A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in death of man in Lansing

Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
NEW ALBIN, IA
winonaradio.com

ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County

(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges

(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify man found dead in Juneau County

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said a man found dead in the Lemonweir River has been identified as Glen Erickson, 55. According to the sheriff’s office, search crews responded around noon on Sunday after receiving a report that a body had been seen in the water near County Highway N and 19th Avenue.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy