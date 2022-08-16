ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria Catholic holds on for 14-6 win vs. No. 13 Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio – Traditionally, the Battle of Elyria has leaned in the direction of the Division I Elyria Pioneers. After losing the first matchup 10 years ago to Division V Elyria Catholic, the Pioneers reeled off five consecutive wins in the series and, despite a lopsided second half, were driving with the chance to make it six.
Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game

EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
