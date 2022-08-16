Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
Guardians-Sox Called Off Due To Unplayable Field Conditions Sunday afternoon.
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had Sunday's game postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
Texas Rangers activate Kole Calhoun (heel) from IL
The Texas Rangers activated outfielder Kole Calhoun from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s game against the host Minnesota
Elyria Catholic holds on for 14-6 win vs. No. 13 Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio – Traditionally, the Battle of Elyria has leaned in the direction of the Division I Elyria Pioneers. After losing the first matchup 10 years ago to Division V Elyria Catholic, the Pioneers reeled off five consecutive wins in the series and, despite a lopsided second half, were driving with the chance to make it six.
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
No. 12 Cleveland Heights roars past Brunswick, 43-13, behind QB Darreon Fair
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fast-paced run game led to a successful Cleveland Heights victory over Brunswick, 43-13, to kick off the 2022 season. Senior quarterback Darreon Fair sparked the No. 12 Tigers’ offense with over 100 passing and rushing yards, along with both a rushing and receiving touchdown for sophomore Marquis Davis.
Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game
EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
No. 7 Glenville doesn’t stop running in shutout of No. 21 STVM: Inside the numbers, highlights
AKRON, Ohio — Twice already this season, after Glenville’s two scrimmages, coach Ted Ginn Sr. made his players run after everyone else left the field. Ginn continued that tradition Thursday night at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s John Cistone Field, telling them to march to the southern end zone and line up at the goal line.
No. 4 Chardon proves to be beasts of the east vs. No. 8 Olmsted Falls: By the numbers, highlights
CHARDON, Ohio — After four hard-hitting quarters of football, Chardon coach Mitch Hewitt delivered some praise to his players after their 14-7 win against Olmsted Falls. “That’s a really good football team,” he told them. “They’re the tough guys of the west side. We’re the tough guys of the east side.”
