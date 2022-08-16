Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Gary Busey is accused of sexual assault during a New Jersey horror conventionCheryl E PrestonMalibu, CA
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday
On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Bulls Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of tough decisions to make in the foreseeable future. Kevin Durant wants out, Kyrie Irving is on an expiring contract, and Ben Simmons’ contract status restricts the potential trade return for Durant. As an NBA general manager, you basically only have two goals:...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts To LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Producing Redeem Team Documentary: "Needed It Yesterday"
The basketball world was blessed with the announcement of a Netflix documentary about the iconic 2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team, often known as the 'Redeem Team'. The same has been produced by 2 players on that iconic squad: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The Redeem Team was named so after the 2004 Olympic failure for Team USA, where they walked away with a Bronze medal.
Which of the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are better positioned to be a true contender?
The Boston Celtics start their slate of regular season games against the Philadelphia 76ers next season, and both ball clubs are seen by many as likely to be at the top of the league’s Eastern Conference next season alongside the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams made some...
Yardbarker
Player Who Was Drafted In Front Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Free Agent
View the original article to see embedded media. On August 20, Shabazz Muhammad, who was the 14th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign. Back in July, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Muhammad had been expected...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron in pro-am game
LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the Crawsover game Saturday night, and while he was successful to keep the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle.
Yardbarker
LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Saturday
Butler is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and third for the Heat. The 32-year-old averaged a very impressive 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He led the Heat to the top seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.
Yardbarker
Columnist: Newly-extended LeBron James 'seemingly runs' Lakers
LeBron James drew media criticism for his new contract extension, which could hamstring the Lakers' efforts to build a championship team. "This extension does undoubtedly prove that James shares one trait with previous Lakers stars. James seemingly runs the team,” Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times wrote. In...
NBA Fantasy: Embiid, Harden Rank High Ahead of Training Camp
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a pair of stars who have been valuable to NBA fantasy teams all across the internet over the last few seasons. As Joel Embiid has established himself as one of the league’s most dominant players, his former sidekick Ben Simmons also grew into a multi-time All-Star ...
