ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What Princess Anne and Princess Diana Said When Asked About Their Reported Feud

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

There have been numerous reports over the years that Princess Diana and Princess Anne never got along. Now though a clip circulating online shows what Diana actually said when asked about the feud.

Here’s more on that, plus how Anne responded to questions about her relationship with her sister-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWcX2_0hIVNGOq00
Princess Diana and Princess Anne attend the Remembrance Ceremony at the Cenotaph | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Reports of a feud began when Princess Diana and Princess Anne backed out of events

Rumors of a feud between the Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales began before Prince Charles and Princes Diana were even married.

Anne’s daughter, Zara, was christened on July 27, 1981, just two days before Charles and Diana’s wedding. Express noted that in the book titled Prince Edward , royal biographer Ingrid Seward wrote: “48 hours before the actual ceremony [Diana] telephoned Princess Anne to inform her that she would not be there. Her excuse was that she was too busy preparing for the wedding ball that was being held in her honor that night.”

Three years later, Anne did not attend the christening of Charles and Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry. Reports swirled that the reason was because Anne was upset she wasn’t asked to be one of the godparents. The feud rumors then persisted for years.

What Diana said about feuding with her sister-in-law

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAAyL_0hIVNGOq00
Princess Anne and Princess Diana standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour | David Levenson/Getty Images

A clip that began circulating on TikTok in July 2022 and has since gone viral, shows how Princess Diana answered a direct question about the stories of a feud with the queen’s daughter.

During an interview with Prince Charles in 1985, journalist Alastair Burnet asked Diana: “Any sense of living in a state of rivalry with Princess Anne as is said time and time and time again?”

“None at all,” Diana replied. “Princess Anne has been working incredibly hard for the Save the Children Fund and I’m her biggest fan because what she crams into a day I could never achieve. We’ve always hit it off very well and I just think she’s marvelous.”

What Anne said about feuding with the Princess of Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22y0aO_0hIVNGOq00
Princess Diana and Princess Anne chatting in the Royal box at the Epsom Derby | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Anne did a TV interview the same year her brother and sister-in-law did. Just like Diana she was questioned about their rumored feud and denied the gossip as well.

On his show Wogan , host Terry Wogan remarked: “Lately there’s been tales of you and the Princess of Wales not exactly hitting it off.”

“Yes, that was one of their better fairy stories,” Anne responded (per Newsweek ) before explaining why she didn’t attend her nephew’s baptism. “It was a great shame that we missed the christening but I was only given the choice of one date,” the Princess Royal said before adding: “I don’t think they missed us really. They had a splendid day and I’m afraid my children went and more than made up in sheer decibels for any missed presence.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Photos From Prince William’s Christening Show Princess Diana ‘Isolated’ and Other Royals Looking Like They’re at a ‘Funeral’

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Terry Wogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Wedding#Uk
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

163K+
Followers
112K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy