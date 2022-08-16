What Princess Anne and Princess Diana Said When Asked About Their Reported Feud

There have been numerous reports over the years that Princess Diana and Princess Anne never got along. Now though a clip circulating online shows what Diana actually said when asked about the feud.

Here’s more on that, plus how Anne responded to questions about her relationship with her sister-in-law.

Reports of a feud began when Princess Diana and Princess Anne backed out of events

Rumors of a feud between the Princess Royal and the Princess of Wales began before Prince Charles and Princes Diana were even married.

Anne’s daughter, Zara, was christened on July 27, 1981, just two days before Charles and Diana’s wedding. Express noted that in the book titled Prince Edward , royal biographer Ingrid Seward wrote: “48 hours before the actual ceremony [Diana] telephoned Princess Anne to inform her that she would not be there. Her excuse was that she was too busy preparing for the wedding ball that was being held in her honor that night.”

Three years later, Anne did not attend the christening of Charles and Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry. Reports swirled that the reason was because Anne was upset she wasn’t asked to be one of the godparents. The feud rumors then persisted for years.

What Diana said about feuding with her sister-in-law

A clip that began circulating on TikTok in July 2022 and has since gone viral, shows how Princess Diana answered a direct question about the stories of a feud with the queen’s daughter.

During an interview with Prince Charles in 1985, journalist Alastair Burnet asked Diana: “Any sense of living in a state of rivalry with Princess Anne as is said time and time and time again?”

“None at all,” Diana replied. “Princess Anne has been working incredibly hard for the Save the Children Fund and I’m her biggest fan because what she crams into a day I could never achieve. We’ve always hit it off very well and I just think she’s marvelous.”

What Anne said about feuding with the Princess of Wales

Princess Anne did a TV interview the same year her brother and sister-in-law did. Just like Diana she was questioned about their rumored feud and denied the gossip as well.

On his show Wogan , host Terry Wogan remarked: “Lately there’s been tales of you and the Princess of Wales not exactly hitting it off.”

“Yes, that was one of their better fairy stories,” Anne responded (per Newsweek ) before explaining why she didn’t attend her nephew’s baptism. “It was a great shame that we missed the christening but I was only given the choice of one date,” the Princess Royal said before adding: “I don’t think they missed us really. They had a splendid day and I’m afraid my children went and more than made up in sheer decibels for any missed presence.”

