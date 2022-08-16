Read full article on original website
Archives: Jędrzejczyk Squashes Retirement Rumors (2020)
In the following article, MMA fans can take in a prime example of how much can change in two years’ time. Two years ago, Joanna Jędrzejczyk was coming off a loss to Zhang Weili in what is considered one of the great fights in all of MMA history. Though the outcome could have gone either way, it was ultimately not Jędrzejczyk’s night, and it was Zhang who walked away with the strawweight championship.
Usman: ‘I Know People Want To See Me Lose, But I Welcome That’
Whether fans cheer or boo his victories, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman believes that most are looking to see his reign and winning run snapped. Since 2019, Usman has sat atop the 170-pound mountain and ruled it with an iron fist. After adding the name of former titleholder Tyron Woodley to his record in 2019, “The Nigerian Nightmare” went to work enhancing his legacy, going on to defend the gold twice each against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and once versus former teammate Gilbert Burns.
Kamaru Usman Explains Why Leon Edwards Makes Him “Nervous”
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is expecting the best version of Leon Edwards in their rematch. Usman will face Edwards in the UFC 278 headliner tonight in Salt Lake City, UT. He is returning to defend his 170lb title for the first time since his unanimous decision win over Colby Covington last November.
Harry Hunsucker To UFC: Australian Opponent Again?
Harry Hunsucker is beginning to get sick of the sight of Australian fighters standing across from him inside the Octagon. Despite being 0-2 in the UFC and just 7-5 in professional MMA, Hunsucker is set to have the chance to impress in a pay-per-view main card opener tonight in Utah. There, “The Hurricane” will be looking to return to the win column having suffered quick first-round knockout losses to Tai Tuivasa and Justin Tafa at heavyweight.
Edwards Reasserts Claim That Usman Isn’t Top P4P
After the biggest win of his career at UFC 278, Leon Edwards has doubled down on his assertion that Kamaru Usman never belonged at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. The newly minted UFC welterweight champion pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history in the main event of UFC 278. With time winding down and Edwards clearly behind on the scorecards, the 30-year-old landed a head kick that flattened Usman with less than a minute left in the fight.
White Teases Stadium Venue For Edwards/Usman 3
UFC President Dana White is looking to potentially make history in setting the scene for a Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman trilogy. Edwards and Usman battled in a rematch years in the making in the UFC 278 headliner on Saturday night. With less than a minute left in the fight, Edwards registered a head kick knockout of Usman as it appeared he was going to lose a decision to the pound-for-pound best.
Kamaru Usman Issues First Comments After KO Loss To Edwards
Kamaru Usman has made a short statement to fans following his brutal KO loss at UFC 278. Usman looked to be cruising to his sixth welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards this evening, having outwrestled the Englishman for much of their championship bout. But with just over a minute left, Edwards unleashed a perfect head kick to amazingly knock the champ out cold and claim the welterweight title.
Drake Makes Next Big Bet On One UFC 278 Fighter
Rapper and producer Drake is taking another big gamble on a former UFC champion this weekend in preparation for UFC 278 on Saturday night. Drake isn’t afraid to put large amounts of money on the line when it comes to betting on UFC fights. He most recently bet on UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya to defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, which seemed to eliminate the so-called ‘Drake Curse’.
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Cold Knockout With Vicious Hook
MMA fighter Jaime Londono had earned back-to-back submission wins ahead of Lux Fight League 25, but this time his boxing led him down the path to victory. Londono and his bantamweight opponent, Edson Gatica, fought on the prelims of LUX 25 in Monterrey, MX this past Saturday. Both fighters were looking to keep their positive momentum following consecutive wins.
BKFC 27 London Results & Highlights: Perry Defeats MVP
The anticipated Michael “Venom” Page bare-knuckle boxing debut went down today, and MMA News is here to share the official results for BKFC 27 London: Page vs. Perry. The main event featured Page taking on former UFC star Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight. Page is still under contract with Bellator, but the company allowed him to challenge Perry in his hometown of London, England, United Kingdom.
Watch: Usman Gives Fans A Secret Glimpse Into UFC 278 Fight Camp
Kamaru Usman is giving fans a look into what he has been up to in fight camp. The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is ready to defend his title for the sixth time. Usman has been called one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the UFC welterweight division and could be the greatest of all time when his career is all said and done. Usman is not a big trash talker.
Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent
Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas. Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.
Aldo On Dvalishvili: If No One Wants To Fight Him, I Will
UFC bantamweight José Aldo has explained why he accepted a fight against lower-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili,. Tonight at UFC 278, Aldo will look to continue his late-career surge towards a second piece of gold. The former featherweight champion, who is still widely regarded as the GOAT at 145 pounds, has found form since suffering three consecutive defeats to Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Tybura’s UFC 278 Win Over Romanov
UFC heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura rallied to defeat surging contender Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278 on Saturday. Romanov had his way with his wrestling in the first round of the fight, throwing Tybura around the Octagon and showcasing his elite strength. After what many thought was a 10-8 round in favor of Romanov, Tybura was the fresher fighter in Rounds 2 and 3 and earned a majority decision.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Mike Perry Defeating Page At BKFC 27
Mike Perry’s upset win over Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page at Bare Knuckle FC 27 prompted reactions across the MMA community. Perry and Page went past the five scheduled rounds to a sudden death sixth round, with Perry taking home a majority decision. As many predicted, the two brawlers went back and forth in their bare-knuckle boxing match.
Rockhold Explains Root Of Poor Run: “It’s Not Been Me”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has assessed the problems that have contributed to his poor run of form inside the Octagon. Tonight, Rockhold will be making his much-awaited return to action. When he does, the Californian will be searching for his first victory in five years in what will be his first appearance since 2019.
Watch: Kamaru Usman Appears On ESPN’s First Take
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman appeared on ESPN’s First Take leading up to this weekend’s rematch against Leon “Rocky” Edwards. Usman has appeared on the ESPN program in the past, and as the hours tick closer to UFC 278, “The Nigerian Nightmare” graced the network’s top talk show yet again to promote the pay-per-view.
UFC 278 Performance Bonus Winners
It didn’t appear to be a particularly strong event on paper, but UFC 278 ended up producing some of the best highlights of the year. The card wasn’t as heavy on finishes as some UFC events have been as of late, and it was the very first fight of the night and final pair of bouts that ended up accounting for the bonuses.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Lucie Pudilová’s TKO Win At UFC 278
UFC bantamweight Lucie Pudilová smothered Wu Yanan with her grappling before finishing the action with brutal ground-and-pound at UFC 278. Pudilová got into it with Yanan during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-ins, to the surprise of many including UFC President Dana White. Following the altercation, she used it as motivation to put on arguably the best performance of her career.
