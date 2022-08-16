Howard County Police: Man dies, another injured in two-vehicle collision Monday in Fulton

Howard County Police are investigating a fatal collision Monday afternoon in Fulton in which a man was killed.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road in Fulton when for an unknown reason it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 BMW X5 sport utility vehicle head-on, police said in a news release Monday night.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. His identity will be released when next of kin has been notified.

The driver and sole occupant of the BMW, also a man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Browns Bridge Road from Lime Kiln Road to the Montgomery County line was closed for approximately three hours.