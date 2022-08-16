ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Showbiz411

Box Office: Japanese Anime Movie “Dragon Ball Super Super Hero” Made Shocking $4 Mil in Thursday Previews

Last night, the big Thursday preview movie was not Idris Elba in “Beast,” a good thriller that made $925,000. No, the winner was a Japanese anime movie called “Dragon Ball Super Super Hero.” Distributed by Japanese company Toei and Crunchyroll via 20th Century Studios — meaning Disney– “Dragon Ball” made an astounding $4 million. That’s a very animated response!
Showbiz411

Box Office: Lesson Learned as “Dragon Ball” Made $20 Mil But Deflated Every Day

Box office lesson learned this weekend: “Dragon Ball Super Super Hero” did make $20 million from Thursday night. But the Ball also deflated every single day, starting strong with $10 million Thurs-Friday and ending with a $3.4 million Sunday. The Crunchyroll-20th Century-Disney release was a novelty and very limited in its reach.
