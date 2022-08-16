Read full article on original website
Metallica Frontman ‘Files for Divorce’ From Wife of 25 Years
Metallica’s frontman James Hetfield has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 25 years, TMZ reports . Hetfield filed the documents in Colorado to divorce Francesca Hetfield, with whom he has three children, Cali, 20, Castor, 18 and Marcella, 16. The pair met in 1992 and got married in 1997. Hetfield, who has been sober since 2002, has credited Francesca with helping him through a number of issues including anger management. The rhythm guitarist - who has maintained total abstinence from alcohol since going sober in 2002 - also previously stated that Fran, 48, helped him to deal with his issues more constructively. Hetfield, who is worth more than $300 million according to CelebrityNetWorth, co-founded Metallica in October 1981 after answering an advertisement by drummer Lars Ulrich in the Los Angeles newspaper.
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce after she alleges he fathered a child with another woman
In her petition for divorce, which she filed on Monday, Crystal Renay Smith says she and R&B singer Ne-Yo separated in July.
Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault, Accused Of Slapping Estranged Husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch spent hours behind bars on Thursday after admitting to slapping her husband Patrick Carney during a fight, Radar has learned. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer was booked at around 4:30 AM and released around 11:38 AM.Law enforcement sources said police were called out to Michelle and Patrick’s home around 2 AM for a potential domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to Michelle on the scene, and she admitted to having slapped her husband “one to two times” in the face. Patrick did not have any visible injuries on his body, according to the police report....
AOL Corp
Alexis Bledel’s Husband Vincent Kartheiser Files for Divorce After 8 Years
It’s over! Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have called it quits after eight years of marriage, Us Weekly exclusively can confirm. alum, 40, on August 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York, according to documents obtained by Us. The split comes a little more than more...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Hipster Pastor's Ex-Wife Sues Megachurch Rocked by Cheating Scandal
The hits keep coming for the Tennessee megachurch pastor accused of having an affair with a church employee.As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, Venue Church in Chattanooga is set to go up for auction at the end of the month, after defaulting on its $2.8 million mortgage. Now, embattled Pastor Tavner Smith is facing a lawsuit from his ex-wife, who claims the church missed its payments to her, too.Smith and his wife, Danielle Smith, divorced last year as rumors swirled that the pastor was secretly sleeping with his female worship leader. Danielle, who co-founded the church with her...
Amber Heard Rejected $16 Million Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp Before Court Case
Amber Heard didn’t take a multi-million dollar settlement from her ex-husband Johnny Depp, when the pair split up in 2017. New unsealed court documents show that the actress turned down a huge settlement as the pair split up, according to The Daily Beast. The docs, which were rejected by the judge for the 2022 defamation trial, revealed email exchanges between Amber, 36, and her lawyers discussing the payout.
Jamie Spears lost a fierce courtroom battle to obtain Britney Spears' home address after wedding stalking incident
Jaime Spears's legal team said they needed the address after alleging that Britney's counsel was signing documents on her behalf while she was out of town.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes
Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
Accused 'Duck Sauce Killer' Dies By Suicide Hours Before Court Hearing, Denies Murder In Email
The man accused of killing a Chinese food delivery driver, dubbed the "Duck Sauce Killer," has taken his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead in his Queens, New York apartment after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound just hours before he was set to appear in court, law enforcement sources told the New York Post. Hirsch was out on bail while awaiting trial for the murder of food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, 45, who was shot to death while making a delivery on April 30. He was reportedly expecting to be arraigned on new gun possession charges before he died.
Jack Wagoner addresses the death of his son Harrison
Actor Jack Wagoner is well known for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When calls the Heart. He and his ex-wife Kristina Wagoner (Felicia Scorpio on GH) were dealt a devastating blow when their son Harrison Wagoner, 27 was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6. Jack had previously used social media to discuss his son's issues with being a substance use abuser and how he once went missing for a week.
People
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
UPDATE: On August 16, 2022, Ezra Miller apologized for their "past behavior" and said they would be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." A complete timeline of Miller's controversies can be found here. The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra...
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
